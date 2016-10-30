A boring home becomes an expression of style

If your apartment is more like your grandmother's house, and you feel like it is time for a change, you will love the amazing renovation ideas that we have in store for you. We will show you how an outdated old place can be freshened up and brought to life again. The interior decorators from Parma, Italty were able to regain some vitality and character with this old haunt, and you will love the results.
Come with us to take a look!
This was the dining room before the surgery. The general mood was focused on shades of beige and brown… how sad! Wood is the most common element, and characterizes all the furnishings. Although overall the atmosphere is heavy, each element has a special charm. In the large adjoining room, there is also a study.
The kitchen certainly did not stand out for its character. Despite the clean lines and the metal profile, the overall effect was trivial and without personality. Of course, the tiles on the walls and on the floor did not help make the ambiance any more exciting. It needed a drastic make-over.
And if the rest of the household was sad and without character, the bathroom was certainly no exception. The walls were cream square tiles with hardly any personality, while the basin certainly looked a bit dated. There is clutter everywhere and not enough room for all the bathroom accessories.
The goal was to modernize the look of the apartment, especially the layout of the living area. The wall had to be demolished between the kitchen and the living room in order to obtain a larger living area. The kitchen was moved to where the studio was and now overlooks the dining room through a window in the wall. The studio was then recreated next to the kitchen.
Now the atmosphere is completely different. What catches our attention is the extreme brightness of the room, which is enhanced by the large window. White is the main color and it is undoubtedly the perfect choice to ensure an airy, bright and modern feel.
Not all the old pieces of furniture have disappeared, such as the dining table. But it has been completely re-evaluated to reflect a modern setting with a beautifully designed suspended chandelier. There is an elegant sitting area which is exclusively made up of two cream sofas and a very interesting wall unit which is partly open and partly closed.
The kitchen is small but well organized. There is an elegant dark table top with modern lighting above it. The rest of the kitchen is pristine in white. The predominant colors are black and white… a combination that has always spells out class.
The study is certainly smaller than its old size, but not less functional. The work area is large enough for working, whilst the back wall houses a large shelf. The natural color of the wood was finally abandoned in favor of the white lacquer.
The bathroom exudes energy from everywhere. The tiles have been replaced by a bare wall which is painted anew in a gentle pink hue. The back splash is a mix of mosaic and elongated tiles. The glossy lacquered mobile sink door brightens the room, as well as the reflection of the mirror. And more importantly, the bathroom clutter is now behind closed doors!
