7 Wonderful Wooden Homes

The beauty of a house comes down to the materials used. Wood creates warmth and harmony—it is welcoming and spectacular which is why we some amazing examples to show you of how wood when used in architecture can look great on homes of all styles and types. To give you some insight, we have created a list of beautiful wooden houses; some are modern, others are traditional, but none of them will disappoint. The architects of these homes all had some pretty unique ideas and we can't wait to show you them.

If you are looking for some inspiration then take a look at these designs!