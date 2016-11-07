5 small home gardens for you to copy!

A garden is a naturally soothing spot where many of us like to retire to in the evening, or start our day with a brisk stroll or a hot cup of tea. Lush greenery, colorful blossoms and the chirping of birds along with some fresh air are some of the attractions which makes having a garden a home paradise.

So take a look at these easy to create gardens and derive some green inspiration, even if you have a small space at your disposal. Credit for these brilliant ideas goes to the landscape architects at Ecoentorno Paisajismo Urbano.