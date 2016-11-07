5 small home gardens for you to copy!

A garden is a naturally soothing spot where many of us like to retire to in the evening, or start our day with a brisk stroll or a hot cup of tea. Lush greenery, colorful blossoms and the chirping of birds along with some fresh air are some of the attractions which makes having a garden a home paradise.
So take a look at these easy to create gardens and derive some green inspiration, even if you have a small space at your disposal. Credit for these brilliant ideas goes to the landscape architects at Ecoentorno Paisajismo Urbano.
Creating a garden involves the task of finding the right spot and creating a bed like this one. You can layer with tiles all around so that you have a neat nook. Also, this kind of arrangement can sit on one side of your driveway or backyard.
Once you have found the right space and cleaned up to create a green nook, you will need to add the vegetation. Try and stick to some tall plants along with some colorful shrubs and other flowering plants.
Add details like pebbles and colored mulch to make this a wholesome space. Also, plant your vegetation around the taller plants for a more organised look.
This space had the scope to become a green corner, but it was wasted on rubble, which had also rendered it barren apparently.
With the help of plants bearing colorful leaves and other green additions, this space has been cleaned up and it now enjoys compliments of onlookers.
If you have a small sliver of space sandwiched between the boundary wall and a window, you can put it to good use by tiling the wall with stone-textured tiles. Then, you can add a few tall palms so that you have a green view of sorts.
Natural elements like stone and pebbles have been added to the warm tones of the vegetation used here. The burgundy leaves and plants hovering over them create quite a pretty sight.
This shaded corner makes use of shade-loving plants that are low maintenance. The taller plants have been sent to the rear so that the smaller plants may enjoy some sun.
This parking space had nothing more than some trash and a flaming red wall which the designers were supposed to turn into a green patch.
The bold red wall and its surrounding area have been cleaned up and a bed of verdant, colorful plants has been added in front to create a pretty picture.
This concrete area had a brick wall and little scope of anything growing in this narrow concrete bed.
This wall is now framed with greenery thanks to two tall palms at either end with some flowering plants running down the rest of the bed. The trench was cleaned out and filled with soil for the desired effect.
While it may be difficult to find space for a garden, you can use dead spaces like this one under the stairs or near a corridor for your green patch.
This small garden strip is a heady concoction of low-lying dense bushes and tall plants with pebbled edging. Created against a bold red wall, this garden is loaded with personality as well as positivism.
