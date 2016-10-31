A cool and cozy modern home

It's not everyday that we see an apartment that is both modern in design with a homey and cozy atmosphere. Modern and Scandinavian design tends to be a bit on the minimal and colder side of things; we almost never associate the word cozy with these design styles. Today's 360° is about to prove this idea wrong!

This beautiful apartment located in a suburb of Krakow called Bochnia, has brought together the beauty of minimal and modern design with the coziness fit for a family. The color scheme for the home is cool grays, whites and splashes of blacks mixed in with warm hardwood flooring and other wooden elements. This home would make anyone rethink the traditional elements of this Scandinavian design style!