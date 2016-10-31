A cool and cozy modern home

It's not everyday that we see an apartment that is both modern in design with a homey and cozy atmosphere. Modern and Scandinavian design tends to be a bit on the minimal and colder side of things; we almost never associate the word cozy with these design styles. Today's 360° is about to prove this idea wrong!
This beautiful apartment located in a suburb of Krakow called Bochnia, has brought together the beauty of minimal and modern design with the coziness fit for a family. The color scheme for the home is cool grays, whites and splashes of blacks mixed in with warm hardwood flooring and other wooden elements. This home would make anyone rethink the traditional elements of this Scandinavian design style!
One of the key characteristics of a modern design is an open floor plan, and this home incorporates this idea. The spacious living room opens up into the dining room and kitchen area, creating an open flow from one space to another. The living room has a large, gray L-shaped sofa and a marching armchair, which provides a great amount of seating for this space. The armchairs is flanked by two large windows, providing a lot of natural light to the room and makes it feel really bright. A gray, patterned rug breaks up the warm hardwood floors without taking away too much of the softness. This room is great for entertaining and well as relaxing with the family.
The dining area seems a bit bare but still feels really warm with all of the accessories. We can still see the same warm hardwood flooring from the living room here, offering a break from the white walls and lighting. The large wood dining table is a darker color than the floor and stands strong and proud in this room. It comfortably seats eight people and is surrounded by David Eames white chairs. The lighting for the room comes from the large glass doors which allow natural light to flood in during the day and three white pendant lights that provide a soft lighting in the evening.
Moving from the dining area, we find ourselves in the gorgeous U-shaped kitchen. Here, we find everything a modern kitchen would have, neatly tucked away in sleek and handle less cabinets. The wall to the right features floor to ceiling white cabinets with a built in oven and microwave. The cool gray concrete countertops adhere to the modern design of the space but nicely contrast with the wooden cabinets below, taking a hint from the other rooms in the house. A large wooden seating area is set up right behind the countertops, dividing the kitchen from the dining area while also providing seating for a quick bite to eat. This wooden bench also features a small herb garden, great to grow fresh and organic produce.
Now we find ourselves in this ultra modern bathroom fit with gray, white and wooden features. The designers have taken it upon themselves to put hardwood floors in this bathroom, different than what we see in the living and dining rooms, and even extended it up one section of the wall. This dark hardwood is a soft addition against the more modern features of this bathroom. The sink vanity has white cabinets and a concrete countertop with a large ceramic sink basin on top. The metal faucet comes out of the textured wall and adds to the sleekness of the space. The floating toilet and transparent glass shower add to the modernity of the space without taking away from hardwood.
This apartment clearly has it all. This small nook is set in a room with slanted ceilings and a beautiful skylight, which lets in a lot of natural light. The cozy, high-backed armchair is perfect to nurse and cradle a baby or even relax and read a book. The light hardwood floors play off the white walls, allowing the features in this nook to boldly stand out. A small cabinet functions as a side table and the wire basket is great to keep extra pillows or a blanket right next to the chair in order to get nice and cozy.
Nothing says cozy like a children's play area fit with a stylish Teepee! This little office area has everything for the kids and the grownups to share a space together. A small desk with concentrated lighting and a comfortable David Eames chair is great to do arts and crafts, send emails, or whatever work you need to get done, all while watching your baby enjoy themselves. The Teepee even fits with the theme and maintains the gray, white and wood that we see throughout the home.
Nothing says relaxation than a long soak in a tub. This bathroom features a beautiful, concrete floating tub with built-in headrest, everything you need to escape from a stressful day and also contribute to the modern theme of the home. The white walls and subway tile nicely contrast the dark hardwood floors, the same we saw in the other bathroom, and provide a soft element to this all-white bathroom. The large window provides ample lighting which reflects nicely off the large mirror. Everything about this spacious bathroom says relaxation, so why not take a dip and recharge?