23 creative and cost effective wall ideas for you

Les idées déco Alterego Design, Alterego Design Alterego Design Study/officeDesks Black
Gallery walls are a fast, simple and expressive way to add a lot of personality and style to your home and with interior designers seeking to include in them in many of their projects, we thought you might want to get in on the action too! Don't be fooled into believing that you have to install nothing but paintings, in an orderly fashion, in your living room though, as we are about to prove that when it comes to art and your home, basically anything goes! 

1. A gallery wall can be a collection of ANYTHING you love, not just paintings.

wall hanging by studio {hammel}, studio {hammel} studio {hammel} Walls & flooringWall tattoos Pottery
studio {hammel}

studio {hammel}
studio {hammel}
studio {hammel}

2. Different prints look great when all framed in matching frames.

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Living room
alba najera

alba najera
alba najera
alba najera

3. You don't have to have a huge number of things to hang to create that gallery wall!

Living Room Wall Paper Ghar360
Ghar360

Living Room Wall Paper

Ghar360
Ghar360
Ghar360

4. If music is your chosen art form, get those record sleeves up on the wall!

Industrial chic, Kate Lovejoy Interiors Kate Lovejoy Interiors Modern Living Room
Kate Lovejoy Interiors

Industrial chic

Kate Lovejoy Interiors
Kate Lovejoy Interiors
Kate Lovejoy Interiors

5. Eclectic spaces really embrace gallery walls.

Greenwood Village Home, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Study/office drapery,shades,leather chair,leather sofa,framed gallery wall,table lamps,garden stool,area rug
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Greenwood Village Home

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

6. Even traditional homes can make gorgeous gallery walls work, with the right antique frames!

A Traditional English Home, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Living room
Rosangela Photography

A Traditional English Home

Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography

7. If you like symmetry, a perfectly spaced and executed display is just the ticket for you.

Modern Living room with an Asian Touch Rosangela Photography Modern Living Room
Rosangela Photography

Modern Living room with an Asian Touch

Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography

8. If you favor large pieces of art, you can make do with smaller numbers of items!

Private Residence in Beykoz, ARKITEX INTERIORS ARKITEX INTERIORS Living room
ARKITEX INTERIORS

Private Residence in Beykoz

ARKITEX INTERIORS
ARKITEX INTERIORS
ARKITEX INTERIORS

9. Totally unstructured gallery walls look amazing in fun family homes.

Remodelación de Salón y Entrada de una Hermosa Vivienda Unifamiliar, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Living room
www.rocio-olmo.com

www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com

10. You can use a variety of mediums together, such as photographs, prints and maps.

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Study/office
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

11. Motivational messages, framed, make great gallery walls for offices.

Les idées déco Alterego Design, Alterego Design Alterego Design Study/officeDesks Black
Alterego Design

Alterego Design
Alterego Design
Alterego Design

12. Get creative with how you display your gallery wall items. Are those REALLY coat hangers?

homify Modern Study Room and Home Office
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. If you create your own art, how about painting a blackboard wall and changing your gallery every day?

B. Apartments, Алена Булатая Алена Булатая Modern Study Room and Home Office
Алена Булатая

Алена Булатая
Алена Булатая
Алена Булатая

14. Gallery walls with a theme are perfect for an impactful living rooms!

Kunstdruck - Wandbilder, Bimago Bimago Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Bimago

Bimago
Bimago
Bimago

15. Simple photo gallery walls are a lovely way to keep your loved ones close, even as you work!

Apartamento MD, ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura Modern Study Room and Home Office
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

16. Try to space your items in a way that will make adding new pieces easy.

ИНТЕРЬЕР VA, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

17. Think about your color schemes before you hang items, so in a neutral room, try to keep your items a little more subdued!

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern Living Room
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

18. The wall that runs adjacent to your stairs is the perfect spot for a dramatic, large installation!

West Lake Hills Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

West Lake Hills Residence

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

19. When a headboard isn't enough to liven up your bedroom, a gallery wall, right above your head, will be fantastic.

Bedroom 1 In:Style Direct Modern Bedroom
In:Style Direct

Bedroom 1

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

20. Hallways can sometimes be a little boring, but a gallery wall will make them fascinating, especially for first time guests!

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

21. Ultra minimalist rooms are the perfect recipients for intensely bright gallery walls.

Kunstdruck - Wandbilder, Bimago Bimago Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Bimago

Bimago
Bimago
Bimago

22. When one gallery wall isn't enough, you can spread the scheme around onto neighboring surfaces too!

Manager office desk Art Concept Gallery Study/officeDesks
Art Concept Gallery

Manager office desk

Art Concept Gallery
Art Concept Gallery
Art Concept Gallery

23. Don't think of any room as not suitable for a gallery installation, as they all are!

Skyfall Kitchen Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Kitchen
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Skyfall Kitchen

Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

If you love the impact that art can have on a home, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Art pieces to glam up the household.

11 photos of a rustic house that will inspire you to build yours
Would a gallery wall work in your home? Tell us in the comment section!

