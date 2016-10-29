Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 decor ideas that will make your house more YOU!

press profile homify press profile homify
Belcaro Beauty, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room
Loading admin actions …

If you want to make your home feel like more of an accurate representation who you are and what your aesthetic is, stay tuned, as we have some amazing ways to add extra personality to all your rooms, right here! We've included some quick and easy to install additions as well as some DIY projects, but we think you can handle even the more tricky suggestions. Your friends and family will think you've hired a top of the range interior designer by the time you've finished, so let's see what you should be adding to your living room, kitchen and everywhere else, to really up your style game!

1. Bolt-on wall art is a quick way to transform a whole wall! You can even commission something custom.

DECORATION MURALE , SAINT YORK DESIGN SAINT YORK DESIGN Living roomLighting
SAINT YORK DESIGN

SAINT YORK DESIGN
SAINT YORK DESIGN
SAINT YORK DESIGN

2. Pretty pots offer gorgeous storage for small, easily lost items, such as toothbrushes.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Wall decals are fast to apply and can be removed without damage, in case your tastes change.

Christmas tree decal decoration wall sticker Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression

Christmas tree decal decoration wall sticker

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

4. Unique crockery will set your kitchen apart from everybody else's!

Decoration Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

Decoration

Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

5. A green wall will need little maintenance, but will look phenomenal in ANY room.

homify Modern Dining Room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Cute candle holders are a great way to make more of a feature of your romantic lighting.

Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory Staging Factory Living roomAccessories & decoration
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Perfect for kids' rooms, pom-pom garlands are a big trend right now. We think you could have them in your bedroom too though!

PomPom Garlands for Decoration PomPom Galore Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Wool Multicolored
PomPom Galore

PomPom Garlands for Decoration

PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

8. Dried twig pots always look amazing in a hallway, especially if you go the extra mile and pop some fairy lights in there too.

NOOBÉ FB Internacional HouseholdAccessories & decoration furniture,table decoration
FB Internacional

NOOBÉ

FB Internacional
FB Internacional
FB Internacional

9. Stylish and unusual coffee tables add a little fun to your functional items!

TWI/ TWISS FB Internacional Living roomLighting table decoration,floor lamp
FB Internacional

TWI/ TWISS

FB Internacional
FB Internacional
FB Internacional

10. Cute garden ornaments show that you've thought about your whole home, not just the interior.

Peering Cat Garden Decoration ELLA JAMES Garden Accessories & decoration
ELLA JAMES

Peering Cat Garden Decoration

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

11. Statement lighting really shows who you are. A crystal chandelier in the kitchen? Yes please!

Müge Süleymanoğlu , PİLE PERDE PİLE PERDE Kitchen
PİLE PERDE

PİLE PERDE
PİLE PERDE
PİLE PERDE

12. Beautiful ceramics really liven up a boring sideboard.

Decorative Artichoke Mister Toad Living roomAccessories & decoration Porcelain Green decoration,artichoke,country
Mister Toad

Decorative Artichoke

Mister Toad
Mister Toad
Mister Toad

13. Planters don't have to just be terracotta-colored, so branch out!

Putingbato polystone planters Castanove Manufacturing Corp. Garden Plant pots & vases polystone,planter,pots,resin,eyecatcher,stonecast,decoration
Castanove Manufacturing Corp.

Putingbato polystone planters

Castanove Manufacturing Corp.
Castanove Manufacturing Corp.
Castanove Manufacturing Corp.

14. Bright furniture items will become a real focal point in any room. Love this orange sofa!

デコレーションイメージ(Decoration Image)_おじゃみ座布団シリーズ(Ojami Cushion Collection), 株式会社高岡 株式会社高岡 Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Orange
株式会社高岡

株式会社高岡
株式会社高岡
株式会社高岡

15. Wall additions are amazing for really bringing a theme together. All aboard the good ship stylish!

Сказочная детская с сырным домиком, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Modern Kid's Room
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

16. Vibrant cushions, in a medley of fabrics, are a fast and simple way to add personality to a room.

Belcaro Beauty, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room Draperies,tete a tete,blue sofa,Greek key trim,throw pillows,area rug,chair,side table,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Belcaro Beauty

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

17. Here's one for you DIY enthusiasts! Why not turn a small spare room into a personalized dressing room that's designed to house all your items?

homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Framed pictures tell such amazing stories, so why not add some to all your rooms?

Sitting corner Mel McDaniel Design Living room
Mel McDaniel Design

Sitting corner

Mel McDaniel Design
Mel McDaniel Design
Mel McDaniel Design

19. It takes a little time and a lot of effort, but exposed stone or brick walls really add something special to any room!

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Kitchen
Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Campo—Guesthouse

Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors

20. Nothing sheds a little light in your taste like a funky lamp!

Greenwood Village Home, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room upholstered chair,throw pillow,framed art,console,table lamp,drapery
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Greenwood Village Home

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21. It's true what they say; a rug really does tie the room together!

Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment, NAFASI NAFASI Living room
NAFASI

Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment

NAFASI
NAFASI
NAFASI

22. Having fresh fruit and flowers scattered all over your house really cheers things up, but choose things that you love and the more unusual, the better. A bowl of pineapples anyone?

Kitchen wine storage and dining area ZeroEnergy Design Modern Dining Room
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen wine storage and dining area

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

23. Pan hangers make for a really funky kitchen, show off your wares perfectly and free up cupboard space. What more could you ask for?

High Rise Renaissance, BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS Kitchen
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

High Rise Renaissance

BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

24. Vivid feature walls really let people know who you are and what you love, so how about some outrageous wallpaper?

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Kitchen wall paper,open shelving,chandeliers,counter stools,green kitchen island,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

If you're feeling inspired to get a little more funky with your interior decor, take a look at this Ideabook: Classic decor gets a modern and funky twist!

18 Staircase Designs That Will Look Fabulous In Small Houses
Which of these ideas are you going to put to the test? Tell us about it in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks