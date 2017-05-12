A Magical Small Space: The Home That's 400 ft²

The art of being happier with less is becoming common practice, and what better style to teach us than Japanese architecture? And what better example to have of that style than this minimal and unassuming home? So simply designed with few rooms, and just the bare essentials, this minute home is peaceful, harmonious and quiet.

Designed by K.K. DEN, a group of Japanese architects based in Toyokawa, this property is not even 400 ft², but it's more than enough room to live comfortably, and to live peacefully. The designers have taken aspects of traditional Japanese architecture—like sliding doors and movable walls, and made them modern. Another quintessential element of the culture, and of this home, is wood. Today we will have a look at the importance of this material, and the other techniques this home uses to create that quiet, magical, meditative environment that is so commonly associated with Japanese architecture. So let's get started!