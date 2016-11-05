An Uplifting Home Budget Revamp

At homify, we know that remodeling the interior of a home is a challenging task & more so, if there is a budget constraint. Assigned a similar task, Paris based interior designers & decorators Espaces à Rêver did a brilliant job in redefining the different spaces in a contemporary & modish fashion, within the limited budget.The home spaces post revamp look cheerfully chic and boast of welcoming warmth.

Sounds endearing? Let’s go have a good look at it!