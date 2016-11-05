An Uplifting Home Budget Revamp

At homify, we know that remodeling the interior of a home is a challenging task & more so, if there is a budget constraint. Assigned a similar task, Paris based interior designers & decorators Espaces à Rêver did a brilliant job in redefining the different spaces in a contemporary & modish fashion, within the limited budget.The home spaces post revamp look cheerfully chic and boast of welcoming warmth.
Sounds endearing? Let’s go have a good look at it!
This furnished living room looked quite ordinary and though well lit, the space was not vibrant enough. The reddish furnishings did not agree properly with the wooden accents of the floor. The rug looked scruffy. The blues seemed to spread from the kitchen stools & the curtain into the entire room.
Designer tweaks here & there with a dash of brightness and oodles of current charm have given this living room a new lease of life with a radiant glow. The eclectic combination of gray & canary yellow with the big discoed pendant light alongside the sober wall decor thrown in add a refreshing touch to the room. A clear white rug, beige walls, a longish off white open cabinet & the mustard yellow side table are among the welcome alterations that impart a novel zing to this classic living room.
The kitchen was previously reduced to a space devoid of any wholesomeness in its white & blue format. There was no feature that stood out to suggest the hearty character of this white kitchen. The kitchen stools looked dreary as well.
The remodeling has added a lavish vibe of cordiality to this kitchen dazzling in cheery brightness. Offering a great contrast to the white interior of the kitchen, the yellow hue goes very well with the slightly modified glossy bench-top too. The white kitchen stools ensure the continuity of the striking contrast on the other side as well. The cute little planters & simple wall decor further the visual appeal.
The wall decor and ceiling lights do not help much in lifting the open plan layout of the living room. The disharmony between the color palette and the unappealing furnishings masks the possible elegance of this space.
Delicate charm of the graceful open floor design is enhanced manifolds by the brilliance of the color scheme as well as the lively selection of furnishings. Though restrained, the decor is thoughtful & refined.
The all white bedroom looks lifeless in complete lack of any colored element barring the meager wall decor & the wooden floor that looks a bit loud.
Amazing! The enlivening accents of the redone bedroom sing aesthetic tones of modish novelty. Did you see the huge white pendant light? The teal colored wall adds a touch of jazz to the clear white tranquility of the interior, complementing the eye catching upholstery & furniture.
From this view, it seems as if the design was hurried & without any proper plan. The usually beautiful combination of wood & white fails to deliver as well.
The facelift was executed with a tasteful attention to detail, taking care of every nook & cranny of the home spaces. Optimum provisioning has been done to make this bedroom replete with elegance & functionality.
Look at the sober set up in soothing tones of gray! Post renovation, the terrace done in classic style offers an elegant outdoor dining space perfect for a cozy family meal while enjoying the panoramic views with the cool breeze on a lazy Sunday afternoon.
