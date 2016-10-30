A Simple and stunning transformation of an ordinary balcony

City living is more and more popular but that also means smaller living spaces and less outdoor space. Lucky people may have a park or rooftop garden nearby where they can go and enjoy the outdoors but many city dwellers are left with a small balcony barely enough to fit some seating. However, small balconies don't have to be a burden or left to be neglected!

The design geniuses behind this small balcony in Hildesheim, Germany are DIE BALKONGESTALTER from Hamburg have given this shared house a beautiful pace to enjoy the outdoors. This balcony has been transformed from boring and basic to stylish and cozy.

Let's take a closer look!