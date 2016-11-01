6 Design errors to avoid in the living room

The living room is the ideal space to meet the needs of your family and suit your own taste, as well as the overall design of the house. There is no doubt that many fall into the trap of traditional designs to impress visitors, while ignoring their own wishes and daily needs to feel comfortable in their home. Indeed, many even fall into the trap of overdoing it with a desire to achieve all of their wishes and visions for the living room at once. This often leads to a result that is far less than elegant.

Today we'll show you 6 wonderful living rooms where the designers have succeeded in avoiding common mistakes that would destroy the look of any room.

Let's see from these examples how common living room design disasters can be avoided.