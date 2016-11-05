Between White And Modern Style: A Fairytale Apartment

The architect team EF_ARCHIDESIGN in Rome were given several specific requirements from their clients when re-designing this apartment. They were asked to keep the style simple, use beautiful materials, open up the space to let in lots of light, and to focus on the living areas. And boy did they achieve those goals!
The apartment, which actually isn't that huge and which previously felt closed in, is now a spacious, bright and elegant home. There are now plenty of windows, durable materials that look expensive, personalized environments and relaxing spaces. And it was achieved in under 75,000 US Dollars. Let's take a closer look at the renovation project that has resulted in this fairytale apartment we are sure you will fall in love with.
Looking toward the other side of the living room its easy to see just how big it is. The positioning of the furniture and color palette really emphasis this. The white leather couch is the stand out piece and has been expertly chosen to match the lines of the staircase, the door frame and the walls. This is one sleek, well-put together room where it's all about harmony and cohesion.
In the spacious living room you can see how striking the combination of white together with wood is. The natural timbre floors together with the crisp white furnishings make for an elegant and sophisticated look. The oriental style carpet and pale colored decorations aren't too bold or bright and keep this living room looking calm and neat.
This all white kitchen has a strong look that is at once contemporary and traditional. All surfaces and materials are modern, durable and flawless.
The cupboards are also clad in white with ridges and styling that resemble those in an old farmstead. But it's given a futuristic touch with the metallic surfaces, state of the art appliances and the silver dining chairs. A perfect blend of old and new.
One of the featured bedrooms is this modest one. The furnishings are minimal, with the bedroom covered in natural, light colored linen and the bedside table matching the floorboards. Walls and again, all white and the only decorations are a couple of simple, small pictures. The light is equally as non fussy. What more do you need?
The other bedroom of the house is the kid's bedroom which is something a bit different from the previous one. The base is the small—white walls and wooden floorboards, but this time with a cheerful red bed, bright blue chair and cartoon characters hanging on the wall. A classic style with a pop twist.
Now we move on to the main bathroom. Here we have the height of the minimalist, white style—that incredible golden mirror, white vanity, long shower and white ceramic floor tiling all make this is a vision of luxury, glamour and sophistication.
And looking the other way, there is another little surprise tucked in the corner. No master bathroom is complete without a bathtub, and this one doesn't disappoint. Extra wide and long, who wouldn't want to spend an evening laid out in this extravagant bathtub nestled in the corner?
And it doesn't stop there—the guest bathroom is another heavenly vision of white, wood. But this time, with a modern mosaic running around the room. It breaks up the white walls with a interesting texture and pattern while also waterproofing the surfaces. The guest bathroom is another sweet little room, and more proof that this house knows how to show off a winning combination: white and wood—you can't go wrong!
If you can't get enough of this crisp minimal style, then you must see these 8 brilliant white spaces that are glowing.