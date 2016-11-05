Between White And Modern Style: A Fairytale Apartment

The architect team EF_ARCHIDESIGN in Rome were given several specific requirements from their clients when re-designing this apartment. They were asked to keep the style simple, use beautiful materials, open up the space to let in lots of light, and to focus on the living areas. And boy did they achieve those goals!

The apartment, which actually isn't that huge and which previously felt closed in, is now a spacious, bright and elegant home. There are now plenty of windows, durable materials that look expensive, personalized environments and relaxing spaces. And it was achieved in under 75,000 US Dollars. Let's take a closer look at the renovation project that has resulted in this fairytale apartment we are sure you will fall in love with.