A Charming Home Fit For The Modern Romantic

With its exposed brick walls, tall wooden doors, beautifully tiled floors and warm lighting, this apartment is a modern romantic's dream come true. It is laid back and rustic, and filled with an atmosphere that instantly makes guests cozy and comfortable as soon as they walk in the door.

The interior designers at Barcelona firm BRICK CONSTRUCCIÓ I DISSENY have kept the decoration and embellishment to a minimum, used muted colors, and added classic furniture to keep the focus on the rich textures of the walls. The unique history and many layers of this apartment's foundations are the focus in this home.

Today we will take you on a tour through an apartment that is romantic, tranquil, and graceful, with just a touch of modern bohemian style. And we bet, like us, you will soon be head over heels in love with it!