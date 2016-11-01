15 Ideas To Light Up Your Home's Exterior (And Make It Look Great)

The presentation of a home is paramount to create that first great impression. And the right lighting plays a big part in making your house look the best it can. The type of lights that you choose, how many you want, and where you choose to install them, all have a major impact on how welcoming and inviting your house is to guests.

Whether it's adding a line of lights low on a garden wall, or using colored lights to create a dramatic and sensational look, a home can always benefit from a few more light bulbs. Today we take a look at how these 15 homes have used lights to make their outdoor areas and exteriors warm, enchanting and inviting, year round.