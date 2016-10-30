Your browser is out-of-date.

23 Decor Items that will make your home more luxurious

Woning, Trendy met Hout Trendy met Hout Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood
Variety is the spice of life, and this is true of home decoration as well. People are increasingly going for exotic styles of home decor and therefore, designers & home decorators do up the interior of homes in different ways that make the home look uniquely chic. 

homify brings you 23 such decor items that may serve more than decor purpose; nevertheless, they pimp up the home in a singular fashion. 

Let us have a sneak peek at this list of amazing stuff to doll up your cozy abode… …

Unembellished Sophistication

Gracious Luxury Interiors Living roomFireplaces & accessories Wood White living room,frames,shelf,fireplace,vase
This minimalist style decor over the fireplace imparts a pristine originality & magnificence to this space.

Flavor of Africa

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood African Furniture,African Decor,African Decor Ideas,living room,furniture
Want to give a more ethnic look to your living room? Go for these furniture & decor pieces that bring the rich textures & exotic African style to your spaces. Don’t miss the great contrast between the dark accents & light tones.

Soberly Sassy

Banner Buzz HouseholdAccessories & decoration
If you have glossy floors with some bright decor pieces on it, these modest samples of fabric wall art are a quick and pocket-friendly option for a striking wall makeover.

Modish Greens

Visobath BathroomStorage
How about this contemporary lavish bathroom with ample storage? The glory of green tones & tiled mosaic really stands out in neutral splendor.

Take a detour & check out here, how colors can pep up your home spaces.

Metallic Dazzle

Deepaakula Design Living roomLighting
This creative designer lighting in steel will perk up your living room, giving it a unique brightness.

Woody Grace

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration ligthing,standing lamps,servers,tables,african furniture,african decor,safari,safari decor
The setting at this corner of the living room can be summed up in 3 words—warm, eclectic & artistic.

Classic by your Side

GRANMAR Borowa Góra - granit, marmur, konglomerat kwarcowy Living roomSide tables & trays
GRANMAR Borowa Góra - granit, marmur, konglomerat kwarcowy Living roomSide tables & trays
These side tables with beautiful motifs crafted in glossy granite giving a mosaic-like pattern, with alternating bands of light & dark wood making up the borders, make for an opulent looking addition to your living room/ bedroom.

Glow of Modernity

Trendy met Hout Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood
Making a balanced style statement in your living room, these pieces of glass & wood decor radiate the warm glow of elegance.

Cozy Novelty

Natural Fibres Export Multimedia roomFurniture
For all those bored with conventional multimedia room/ TV lounge furniture, here is a striking, bright & current option offering snug relaxation while you unwind yourself. This ottoman is made of natural fibers & is a fantastic complement to a neutral palette of walls & floor.

Off to Madagascar!

BAROGRAFF
Like this wall mural for your little one’ s room with these new warm & fuzzy playmates?

Modern hint of the Orient

homify Garden Accessories & decoration Concrete Grey
Looking to decorate your garden with modern style accessories? This floral patterned concrete piece is sure to impart a refined Oriental touch to your garden furniture.

Industrial Essence, anyone?

homify Industrial style bedroom
The walls of this bedroom are decked up in ingenuity of the industrial style of walls & flooring. Some distinctiveness!

Dine in Italian Grandeur

We Style Homes Dining roomTables
This luxurious Italian dining table is definitely going to make your guests envious of your refined taste & the contemporary flair of your home.

Versatility in Cardboard

Ruche shelving unit BedroomBedside tables Paper Metallic/Silver cardboard furniture,bedroom storage,bedroom decor,bedside table,nightstand
Serving multiple functions of a display unit-cum-nightstand-cum-bedside table-cum-bookshelf, this shelving unit created using cardboard is a truly multifaceted addition to your comfy Scandinavian style bedroom.

Aesthetic Serenity

M4design ArtworkSculptures
The brass Buddha statue adds an Asian flavor to the home decor, alongside lending a subtle essence of tranquility to the room.

Sleek Style of Asia

M4design Garden Plant pots & vases
This enameled vase can double up as a planter gracing your garden as well as a vase adorning your interior spaces.

Fruity Shine for the Kitchen

M4design KitchenLighting
Lighten up your kitchen with this crystal fruit bowl that brilliantly reflects light to brighten up the entire room.

Flamboyant Comfort

Erika Winters® Design BedroomSofas & chaise longue
The invitingly plush couch with vibrant cushions matching the wall decor makes for an absolutely stunning component adorning your lounge space/ bedroom.

Classic Exclusivity

YourMurano Lighting UK Nursery/kid's roomLighting Glass Amber/Gold red chandelier,red lighting
Adding a precious hint of class to your modern home, this Mocenigo chandelier will bedazzle you with the magical aura of a Venetian palace. Intricate glass decorations with ruby red detailing, spectacular lines, and an impeccable charm make this lighting incredibly marvelous.

Soothing Sway of Rejuvenation

Casa Bruno - the way to feel good Garden Swings & play sets
This swing attached to the beautiful pergola is a great accessory to deck up your garden, alongside ensuring a good time & envious neighbors for you!

String of Luminous Grace

Ekaterina Galera Nursery/kid's roomLighting Wool Pink lamp decoration Christmas Christmas gift felted wool with garland hanging lamp decor for children bedroom cozy interior design eco-friendly eco-durable
Bring home inventive novelty with this elegant wreath of handcrafted felt flower buds in natural wool, with each bud attached to the garland using a lace of felted wool. Inside the buds, there are bulbs mounted on a transparent LED cable. Energy efficient decor-cum-light, a must have!

Unblemished practicality

skate-home Nursery/kid's roomStorage
This lovely clear white skateboard bookshelf is a decorative piece by itself. Looks AND utility- a BIG plus!

Recycled Style, Practically!

Little Mill House BedroomAccessories & decoration upcycled,recycled,reclaimed,rustic,industrial,sports,salvaged,mirror,wall art,decor,vintage,unique
These racket mirrors jazz up the walls in an eclectic fashion. The best part- these are recycled & portable!

17 brick wall features to tickle your fancy!
How do you plan to pimp up your home this festive season? Let us know in the comment section! 

