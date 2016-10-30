23 Decor Items that will make your home more luxurious

Variety is the spice of life, and this is true of home decoration as well. People are increasingly going for exotic styles of home decor and therefore, designers & home decorators do up the interior of homes in different ways that make the home look uniquely chic.
homify brings you 23 such decor items that may serve more than decor purpose; nevertheless, they pimp up the home in a singular fashion.
Let us have a sneak peek at this list of amazing stuff to doll up your cozy abode… …
This minimalist style decor over the fireplace imparts a pristine originality & magnificence to this space.
Want to give a more ethnic look to your living room? Go for these furniture & decor pieces that bring the rich textures & exotic African style to your spaces. Don’t miss the great contrast between the dark accents & light tones.
If you have glossy floors with some bright decor pieces on it, these modest samples of fabric wall art are a quick and pocket-friendly option for a striking wall makeover.
How about this contemporary lavish bathroom with ample storage? The glory of green tones & tiled mosaic really stands out in neutral splendor.
This creative designer lighting in steel will perk up your living room, giving it a unique brightness.
The setting at this corner of the living room can be summed up in 3 words—warm, eclectic & artistic.
These side tables with beautiful motifs crafted in glossy granite giving a mosaic-like pattern, with alternating bands of light & dark wood making up the borders, make for an opulent looking addition to your living room/ bedroom.
Making a balanced style statement in your living room, these pieces of glass & wood decor radiate the warm glow of elegance.
For all those bored with conventional multimedia room/ TV lounge furniture, here is a striking, bright & current option offering snug relaxation while you unwind yourself. This ottoman is made of natural fibers & is a fantastic complement to a neutral palette of walls & floor.
Like this wall mural for your little one’ s room with these new warm & fuzzy playmates?
Looking to decorate your garden with modern style accessories? This floral patterned concrete piece is sure to impart a refined Oriental touch to your garden furniture.
The walls of this bedroom are decked up in ingenuity of the industrial style of walls & flooring. Some distinctiveness!
This luxurious Italian dining table is definitely going to make your guests envious of your refined taste & the contemporary flair of your home.
Serving multiple functions of a display unit-cum-nightstand-cum-bedside table-cum-bookshelf, this shelving unit created using cardboard is a truly multifaceted addition to your comfy Scandinavian style bedroom.
The brass Buddha statue adds an Asian flavor to the home decor, alongside lending a subtle essence of tranquility to the room.
This enameled vase can double up as a planter gracing your garden as well as a vase adorning your interior spaces.
Lighten up your kitchen with this crystal fruit bowl that brilliantly reflects light to brighten up the entire room.
The invitingly plush couch with vibrant cushions matching the wall decor makes for an absolutely stunning component adorning your lounge space/ bedroom.
Adding a precious hint of class to your modern home, this Mocenigo chandelier will bedazzle you with the magical aura of a Venetian palace. Intricate glass decorations with ruby red detailing, spectacular lines, and an impeccable charm make this lighting incredibly marvelous.
This swing attached to the beautiful pergola is a great accessory to deck up your garden, alongside ensuring a good time & envious neighbors for you!
Bring home inventive novelty with this elegant wreath of handcrafted felt flower buds in natural wool, with each bud attached to the garland using a lace of felted wool. Inside the buds, there are bulbs mounted on a transparent LED cable. Energy efficient decor-cum-light, a must have!
This lovely clear white skateboard bookshelf is a decorative piece by itself. Looks AND utility- a BIG plus!
These racket mirrors jazz up the walls in an eclectic fashion. The best part- these are recycled & portable!