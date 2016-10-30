7 Extraordinary tiny bathrooms design

Small bathrooms can be a very difficult room to decorate and make people very frustrated. Bathrooms all need a toilet, sink and shower or tub so there is very little that you can compromise on in this situation. But limited space shouldn't scare you! This is the chance to become creative and play around with new ideas to design a beautiful and unique bathroom that will make everyone jealous! These seven bathrooms below will show you that having a small bathroom is nothing to be ashamed about and you can create a beautiful and luxurious space that you can be proud of!
Walls are a very underutilized space in a bathroom. Most people use walls in their homes to display artwork or trinkets, and that doesn't really work very well in most bathrooms because of the intense moisture that comes from taking a shower. However, you don't need to display artwork to create a beautiful space, you can make it yourself! Using different colored, patterned, or shaped tiles you can create a wall, or even the entire wall space, that is both unique and beautiful. This space uses tiles to build a statement wall and create a wow factor for this small bathroom! You can adjust this to any design style you are trying to follow, the possibilities for tiles are endless these days!
Since you don't have a lot of space to play around with it is better to group all of the fixtures, i.e. sink, toilet, and shower, in one area to make more space to move around in. This bathroom is a great example of this idea! We have a fairly large shower, even fit with a fun patterned tile, adjacent to toilet and sink vanity. There is even a small shelf above the toilet and a cabinet under the sink for more storage space. This leaves the whole middle section of the the bathroom free of anything in order to move around and feel comfortable in your small space.
One of the oldest tricks in the small-home book is to use mirrors to instantly make a room feel bigger than it is. This is a great trick to use in a bathroom as well, especially since every bathroom needs a mirror! Whether you use one long mirror that spans the width of your sink vanity, or a couple of smaller mirrors, this trick will give the room a greater sense of space and reflect the lights above, making the room feel bigger. The best part about mirrors is that they can be incorporated into any design style that you choose; they can feature a funky frame or a clean edge, anything that you desire!
One thing many people don't realize is how a simple door can either make your space feel bigger or smaller. This is the case for the shower door! Shower doors that are more opaque can actually block off your bathroom and make the space seem significantly smaller. Replacing it with a clear glass door will give the illusion that the space is bigger and draw the eye to the back of the room. Take this long and narrow bathroom which seems pretty cramped but the sliding glass door really opens up the space and keeps the focus on the beautiful tiled wall rather than the size of the room.
The key to designing any small space is consistency. If you have too much going on then the space tends to feel cluttered and cramped. This design tip is also helpful in the bathroom where you have a closed off space. Keeping the color or design theme consistent will make the space feel more open rather than too busy. Take this bathroom, for example, where the entire wall surface is covered in this gorgeous floral pattern and the fixtures are all white. The consistency and colorfulness of the wallpaper allows the fixtures to pop and make the space feel bigger and taller than it actually is.
Sticking to a main color scheme is key to keeping a small space feeling big. You can be consistent while still having a few different bits and pieces throughout the space. This small bathroom, for example, has one with a black and white theme that runs through the entire space in a few different forms. The small, bold black tile with white grout runs along most of the walls and the sink vanity while the floor features a starred black tile, maintaining the black theme. The fixtures in the space are all white which not only stand out against the black but also keep with the theme. The only pieces in this room that aren't black are the metal features with only complement the black and white parts of the space.
The best and easiest way to make your bathroom feel bigger is to make it feel bright and airy. This can be achieved using very light colors, especially white. The best part about this is that white is such a common color for bathrooms, so maintaining an all white, or almost all white, color palette is very simple. This bathroom also throws in a bit of wood in the sink vanity and beige tile in the floor, deviating a bit from the white, but maintaining a light color palette so that it still feels very bright. White is a classic color for a bathroom and will never go out of style so your space will always be up to date!