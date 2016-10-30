7 Extraordinary tiny bathrooms design

Sticking to a main color scheme is key to keeping a small space feeling big. You can be consistent while still having a few different bits and pieces throughout the space. This small bathroom, for example, has one with a black and white theme that runs through the entire space in a few different forms. The small, bold black tile with white grout runs along most of the walls and the sink vanity while the floor features a starred black tile, maintaining the black theme. The fixtures in the space are all white which not only stand out against the black but also keep with the theme. The only pieces in this room that aren't black are the metal features with only complement the black and white parts of the space.