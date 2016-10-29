5 Ideas for you to create your own vegetable garden

For those who have large backyards, zoning your garden is a great way to ensure that you get the healthiest produce. Certain crops can't be grown together, such as corn and tomatoes, or peas and onions, so by creating separate plant beds you can guarantee that you will have the best yield possible. This beautiful garden uses beige stones to create three separate plant beds and are filled to the brim with various fruits and veggies. This garden not only looks elegant but also makes the plants pop against the light colored stone. This idea can be fit with any design style you feature in your garden, for example you can use slate for a more modern look.