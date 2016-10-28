Making the best out of your small bathroom

If mirrors aren't in the cards for you, then why not try to create a statement wall! This can be done in a number of ways but the easiest, and cheapest, way is to paint a wall a strongly contrasting color than the rest of the space. In a bathroom you can even create a wall that is different color or patterned tile in order to create a bold statement. This contrast will draw the attention to this area rather than concentrate on the size of the room, therefore giving the illusion that the space is bigger. This bathroom incorporates both ideas with a large blue wall in the shower and tiles on the floor in a similar color, greatly contrasting with the white in the rest of the space.