Making the best out of your small bathroom

Tiny living is on an upwards trend and there are many incredible ways to decorate a small space. And while some people may think that having a small bathroom is bad, we are here to prove to you otherwise! Small spaces are a great chance to let your creativity shine through to make your small space feel bigger than it is! These five bathrooms below show you how to become a bathroom designer and decorate your space in a luxurious and genius manner, so you can make the most out of your small space without breaking the bank!
A key trick to making any space look bigger is using mirrors to reflect the space! This works well in a bathroom as well, especially because mirrors are crucial to this room! Using one large mirror across the sink vanities, like we see in this bathroom, is perfect to instantly create a roomier feeling. Even the use of many small mirrors would work and also give the room an eclectic vibe. Maintaining a bright and neutral color palette with the mirrors will reflect the light and make the space feel more open and brighter.
If mirrors aren't in the cards for you, then why not try to create a statement wall! This can be done in a number of ways but the easiest, and cheapest, way is to paint a wall a strongly contrasting color than the rest of the space. In a bathroom you can even create a wall that is different color or patterned tile in order to create a bold statement. This contrast will draw the attention to this area rather than concentrate on the size of the room, therefore giving the illusion that the space is bigger. This bathroom incorporates both ideas with a large blue wall in the shower and tiles on the floor in a similar color, greatly contrasting with the white in the rest of the space.
For those with a larger budget, but not a lot of space, consider surrounding your entire bathroom in tile. It can be patterned, large, small, mosaic, anything that speaks to your style. This will be a unique way to decorate your bathroom and you won't even remember how small it is! This bathroom, for example, uses a light and neutral colored tile throughout the entire space, which nicely contrasts the dark hardwood effect in both the floor and the shower. The two parallel walls feature small mosaic tiles while the wall inside the shower has even smaller tiles with the same color scheme!
Most people don't think of adding wood to their bathroom because they fear it rotting, but wood is a beautiful element and with some sealant can be perfectly suitable for a moist environment! You can add wood to your bathroom in a myriad of ways. For a really rustic look, opt for a tree stump style sink vanity or shelf, as seen in this bathroom. For a more subdued look, go for more subtle wooden elements, like a sink basin, mirror frame or even, more traditional sink vanities that are made of hardwood. Other natural elements to include in a bathroom are plants, flowers, or even stone, depending on the type of look you are going for.
The best way to make a small bathroom look bigger is to follow the all-white color scheme. White gives off a sense cleanliness and also makes the space seem much brighter and open, even if there isn't access to a window. Having an all-white bathroom is also very simple, as white is a common color for bathroom fixtures. This bathroom, for example, uses white wall paint, all white elements, and even a white countertop, creating a greater sense of space in this small room. The added window also brings in a lot of natural light and makes the space feel brighter.