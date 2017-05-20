A family house built on a small budget!

Today we will see a fabulous prefabricated house which is spacious, affordable and had great quality finishes. Even though it is rather large, it costs less than a traditionally built house of this size. Besides being able to be customized based on the owner's taste, it is also a great investment property that pays off in years to come.
So take notes and get inspired by this transformation.
Let's take a look at this gem.
The exterior walls of the house look simple but are very well designed. The materials that have been used are of good quality and increase the value of the house. The concrete slab and the steps to the front door form a lovely outdoor area which is contrasted with light colored finishes of the enclosures.
We are now inside this spectacular home and we can see a wonderful contrast of light colors. From the wooden floor boards to the walls, the house has a serene quality. Through the glass we can see the porch area which is positioned for the enjoyment of the greenery.
The living room is spacious and is showered in natural light that enters through the balcony door and the window. The client requested a fireplace to be placed into the room and we can see why it has become the focus of the living room. The natural stone combined with the light walls and wooden floors create a welcoming environment.
The kitchen is at the opposite end of the house and is U shaped. It is designed with the same linear criteria as the rest of the house. The vertical coatings are warm and coincide with the use of stone. The furniture is finished in a laminate ash gray which is the same color as soil and works to give an elegant touch to the interior.
The bathroom is designed by fusing different textures together. On the one hand we have wooden flooring which is finished in a light wood, and stone black tiles for inside the shower. The walls are tiled and embedded in light beige tones and the glass shower screen gives the whole room a very modern finish.
In this detailed view, we can appreciate the square shower which stands elegantly above the shower space. The bathroom is comfortable and has all the modern luxuries of a spa.
From this angle we can see the wooden counter top with built-in sink and mirror. There is a window to the left of the image which is glazed for privacy yet still lets a lot of natural light in. The room is serene and well-presented.
Our tour ends with another image of the facade of the house. The prefabricated home is everything that a modern family would want or need and we can fully appreciate the sheer size of it. The outdoor space allows plenty of room to move, whilst the porch and the terrace area upstairs provide plenty of room for the children to play.