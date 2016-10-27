How to design your Bathroom in 7 steps

Your bathroom is your sanctuary and is one of the most important rooms in any home. It is a space to relax after a long day and requires a lot of attention in terms of decorating. Bathroom designers spend a lot of time discussing various elements of the space including types of tile for the walls and floors, the pros and cons of showers and tubs, along with a number of other features. Below are eight ways to design your bathroom in the most luxurious way and create a space that is all your own to relax after a stressful day.
No matter how big or small your bathroom is, there is always a way to add elegance. The most common idea is to add a stand alone tub so you can imitate the Queen and take the most relaxing bath possible. This bathroom, for example, features a gorgeous claw-foot tub that oozes elegance and sophistication. No matter what style you like, there is a stand alone tub for your bathroom, from minimal to ornate! Another way to add elegance is to switch out boring sinks for more ornate ones. These types of sinks are not only beautiful but also unique, and can also fit whichever style you desire.
For those who prefer to have a pristine and bright space can opt for a classic and simple look for their bathroom. The classic style bathroom usually goes for white and cream colors along with soft woods. Wood and white is a classic bathroom combination and can be seen in this bathroom. The stand alone white tub is very simple but adds a sense of serenity to the space and the wooden plank and towel rack are a soft contrast to the rest of the white features. A few touches of beige and cream with some fluffy towels make this a bright and relaxing space.
Plants are known to have a number of benefits in the home, so why not incorporate them into the bathroom? Adding small plants or flowers brightens up the space and also brings a sense of tranquility. Even in the most simple of bathrooms, adding a plant or two will make the area seem more cheerful. This bathroom incorporate small banzai trees next to both sinks which brings a zen-like quality to the bathroom. Ferns, bright flowers, or even bamboo are great plants to have in the bathroom. The best thing about plants is that they can be easily changed for new ones to get a different vibe in the room and it can be done at a very small cost.
The most crucial element in designing a bathroom is creating a nice flow in the space. Bathrooms tend to be a lot smaller than other rooms in the house so you need to maximize the space you do have. Larger bathrooms can have sink vanities with cabinets and other storage spaces but smaller bathrooms need a bit more of a tweak. This bathroom for example uses a floating countertop to create a less clunky and more open feel in the room. Rather than using bulky cabinets, wicker baskets are used for storage which can easily be removed to create more space if needed. This flow is great for small spaces as well as for people who are on a budget.
We said that the bathroom is a space to come and relax after a long day, so why not make the most of this and opt for luxurious shower options. This bathroom features three shower heads, one above and two on the side, to attack every problem area on your body. While this might be excessive for some, even opting for a rain shower head is a simple and easy way to achieve a luxurious feel without spending a lot of money. Other futuristic bathroom elements are heated floors, Japanese toilets, or even interactive mirrors.
There is no point in having a bathroom that is beautiful if there is no practicality to it! When designing your bathroom it is not only important have enough storage but also a large enough mirror, enough shelving, and enough towel racks, just to name a few things. When you walk into your bathroom you want to instantly feel comfortable and if you can't have everything you want in the space then you won't enjoy it to its fullest extent. This bathroom features wide and shallow sink that is offset from the neighboring shelf. There is also a shelf about the toilet for more items and the mirror hides a part of it so that you can keep more private things hidden.
Many people don't realize exactly how important lighting is to a room and often neglect this crucial factor. Lighting sets a mood and can change a space from stark to warm and cozy with the flick of a switch. The bathroom is probably the room that needs good lighting more than any other space in the house, and is also the most forgotten. Good lighting is needed in a bathroom for applying makeup, shaving your face, looking at your outfit in the morning and a number of other reasons. No one realizes how important lighting is until they try to look in the mirror and can't see properly. This bathroom uses soft lighting underneath to add a warm glow to the room but more powerful lighting overhead is used to illuminate the entire space and provide a clear view of a person in the mirrors.