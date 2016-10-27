How to design your Bathroom in 7 steps

There is no point in having a bathroom that is beautiful if there is no practicality to it! When designing your bathroom it is not only important have enough storage but also a large enough mirror, enough shelving, and enough towel racks, just to name a few things. When you walk into your bathroom you want to instantly feel comfortable and if you can't have everything you want in the space then you won't enjoy it to its fullest extent. This bathroom features wide and shallow sink that is offset from the neighboring shelf. There is also a shelf about the toilet for more items and the mirror hides a part of it so that you can keep more private things hidden.