A small home gets a Scandinavian makeover

650 square feet doesn't seem like too small of an apartment but when the space is dark and outdated, it can seem much smaller than it is. This is the case of this 645 square foot apartment in South Korea, where spaces felt cramped and dingy because of dilapidated fixtures and a low amount of natural light coming into the home. The interior designers of this home found a great solution to brighten up and expand the space by taking a note from Scandinavian design.
This home has been transformed into a modern and spacious designed that features a minimalist design with splashes of color. What was once a dark and dingy apartment is now a cheerful and bright home that anyone would love to live in!
This empty living room is dark and appears to be quite small. This space also opens up to a small balcony, which you would think would open up the space more and make is seem bigger but it hasn't achieved that look for feel. The white paint on the wall had become brown and dingy making the space feel neglected. There was also a dividing door, which is quite common in South Korea, and though it could be opened its presence blocked off the room and made it feel small. Even the floor had to be replaced because it was not real hardwood and just doesn't quite pass the standards anymore.
The transformation of this living room is almost unbelievable. What was once a small, dark space is now bright and open. The dividing doors have been removed to make the space almost twice the size as it was before. This room now features a living area, a television, a small desk, and quite a large bookshelf. The design of the space follows the Scandinavian minimalism with stylish and simple furniture. The couch, coffee table, TV stand and desk chair all have similar slanted legs and tie all the furniture in the room together. The large glass doors that lead to the small balcony have now done their duty and provide a lot of natural light to the space making it feel more open.
Most small homes don't have enough space for a home office but the designers of this home made sure to incorporate one into the living area. This custom built bookshelf also functions as a division between the TV stand and the desk, splitting the room into zones without being clunky or making the room feel cramped. There is enough wall space under the book shelf to add photos or a calendar to make the home office unique and functional. The vertical book shelf is also a very clever way of using the air space for more storage as well as displaying items in the home. The cool blue adds a splash of color to the minimalist space and brightens up the room.
Though the house may be a reasonable size, you wouldn't think so by the looks of this bathroom. The original designers had installed a clunky tub which took up way too much space in such a tiny room. The tile that ran throughout the bathroom was also neglected and feels like something out of a home from the 1960's. The caulking and grout in the bathroom became moldy and caused the room to feel dingy. Everything from the clunky fixtures to the moldy wall and floor tile had to be removed in order to make way for a modern and stylish bathroom.
The renovation of the bathroom is perhaps the most impressive in this home. The old bathroom looked to be a few feet long and felt very cramped, but the new bathroom is elegant and spacious. The old square tile has been replaced with sleek, gray subway tile which makes the room feel much bigger than the original look. The tub is still there but has been replaced with a modern version, as well as the sink and toilet. The mirrors are also cabinets which provide extra storage in the space while also giving the illusion of a bigger room with the reflection. This stylish bathroom is really the highlight of the apartment now!