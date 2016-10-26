A small home gets a Scandinavian makeover

650 square feet doesn't seem like too small of an apartment but when the space is dark and outdated, it can seem much smaller than it is. This is the case of this 645 square foot apartment in South Korea, where spaces felt cramped and dingy because of dilapidated fixtures and a low amount of natural light coming into the home. The interior designers of this home found a great solution to brighten up and expand the space by taking a note from Scandinavian design.

This home has been transformed into a modern and spacious designed that features a minimalist design with splashes of color. What was once a dark and dingy apartment is now a cheerful and bright home that anyone would love to live in!