10 Wall ideas for your home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Walls
A comfortable and welcoming home is much more than the sum of functional rooms and practical elements. Interior design and decoration plays a pivotal part in the overall feeling and atmosphere of a house. Everyone wants a home that suits their personality and individual taste, making them feel like they have their own little corner of the world to escape to, as well as something to show off to visitors and guests. 

Although there are several ways to decorate and personalize our homes, it's often times not enough just to bring in feature furniture pieces and random accessories. When we're looking for that extra personal touch in our homes whilst trying to avoid common decorating mistakes, turning to the walls can be the best step to take. 

This doesn't only mean painting them in boring, monotone colors. There is actually a world of possibilities available to us when it comes to decorating our walls. Let's take a look at a few…

1. Textured tiles

Mall Of Istanbul Rezidans , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern Living Room
First up, we have this stunning design that goes beyond your conventional tile idea. Here, an ensemble of tiles in different textures and colors have been combined to produce a sophisticated and well-coordinated composition.

Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Walls
Madera y blanco para la cocina: una combinación bicolor, elegante e intemporal, Cocinasconestilo.net Cocinasconestilo.net Modern Kitchen
2. Floral inspiration

Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Walls
Next, we have this beautiful and vibrant floral wallpaper design that is sure to bring life and cheer into any home. The rich colors and lovely flowers make this the ideal backdrop for a joyful home. 

Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Walls
Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Walls
3. Backlit centre piece

Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Walls
This feature is an elegant option when it comes to the more public areas of your home. A colorful wall panel lit from the back with LED lighting can really make a statement in any space. 

Rediseñando el espacio vital, Lavolta Lavolta Industrial style dining room
4. Panel insert

Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Walls
If you're keen to take a bold step with and interesting wallpaper design, but are still a bit wary to commit to something so bold, you can opt for a panel of the design instead of covering the entire wall. Check out this bedroom clash of patterns, it makes a nice bold impact. 

Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Modern Walls and Floors
5. Color and light

Dom w szarościach, COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz Living room
This colorful wall covering reflects the ample natural light that fills this room, and is the perfect to connect to the outdoors.

6. Nature and contrast

Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH Modern Walls and Floors
This wallpaper also relates to natural inspiration with the leave pattern, but the contrast of the bronze adjacent wall increases the value of this composition ten-fold. 

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern Living Room
7. Wood

homify Living room
Wood panels work wonderfully for a cozy home feel. 

Casa em S. Pedro do Estoril, Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
homify Living room Wood Wood effect
8. Eye-catching light effects

Duplex en Barcelona, The Pont design The Pont design Modern Terrace
Number 7 on our list is something a bit more out of the ordinary, with a strip of eye-catching LED lighting at the top of a hallway to add a futuristic feel.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify Modern Dining Room
Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern Walls and Floors
9. Metallic

Wandgestaltungen, Schoo GmbH Schoo GmbH
Our penultimate wall design on the list is this classy metallic wallpaper, where the circular strokes create an interesting rhythm. 

Apartamento Palazzo, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
10. Different Textures

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern Living Room
Lastly, we have one of the most common wall designs, different from textured tiles, the example here show you textures created by brick, stone and rock. 

There are a myriad of choices, check them out! 

Casa Ped, CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE Modern Terrace
homify Modern Terrace
MS apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
Wellnessoase in Einfamilienhaus bietet viel Platz zum Entspannen, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomStorage
PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern Garden Wood Wood effect
32 Painted kitchen wall designs
Which of these wall ideas did you like the most?

