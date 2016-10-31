10 Wall ideas for your home

A comfortable and welcoming home is much more than the sum of functional rooms and practical elements. Interior design and decoration plays a pivotal part in the overall feeling and atmosphere of a house. Everyone wants a home that suits their personality and individual taste, making them feel like they have their own little corner of the world to escape to, as well as something to show off to visitors and guests.

Although there are several ways to decorate and personalize our homes, it's often times not enough just to bring in feature furniture pieces and random accessories. When we're looking for that extra personal touch in our homes whilst trying to avoid common decorating mistakes, turning to the walls can be the best step to take.

This doesn't only mean painting them in boring, monotone colors. There is actually a world of possibilities available to us when it comes to decorating our walls. Let's take a look at a few…