10 Wall ideas for your home

A comfortable and welcoming home is much more than the sum of functional rooms and practical elements. Interior design and decoration plays a pivotal part in the overall feeling and atmosphere of a house. Everyone wants a home that suits their personality and individual taste, making them feel like they have their own little corner of the world to escape to, as well as something to show off to visitors and guests.
Although there are several ways to decorate and personalize our homes, it's often times not enough just to bring in feature furniture pieces and random accessories. When we're looking for that extra personal touch in our homes whilst trying to avoid common decorating mistakes, turning to the walls can be the best step to take.
This doesn't only mean painting them in boring, monotone colors. There is actually a world of possibilities available to us when it comes to decorating our walls. Let's take a look at a few…
First up, we have this stunning design that goes beyond your conventional tile idea. Here, an ensemble of tiles in different textures and colors have been combined to produce a sophisticated and well-coordinated composition.
Next, we have this beautiful and vibrant floral wallpaper design that is sure to bring life and cheer into any home. The rich colors and lovely flowers make this the ideal backdrop for a joyful home.
This feature is an elegant option when it comes to the more public areas of your home. A colorful wall panel lit from the back with LED lighting can really make a statement in any space.
If you're keen to take a bold step with and interesting wallpaper design, but are still a bit wary to commit to something so bold, you can opt for a panel of the design instead of covering the entire wall. Check out this bedroom clash of patterns, it makes a nice bold impact.
This colorful wall covering reflects the ample natural light that fills this room, and is the perfect to connect to the outdoors.
This wallpaper also relates to natural inspiration with the leave pattern, but the contrast of the bronze adjacent wall increases the value of this composition ten-fold.
Number 7 on our list is something a bit more out of the ordinary, with a strip of eye-catching LED lighting at the top of a hallway to add a futuristic feel.
Our penultimate wall design on the list is this classy metallic wallpaper, where the circular strokes create an interesting rhythm.
Lastly, we have one of the most common wall designs, different from textured tiles, the example here show you textures created by brick, stone and rock.
There are a myriad of choices, check them out!