A Modern Home with Rustic Charm

Justwords Justwords
homify Walls
In the cosmopolitan city of London, we are today going to explore a simple yet distinctly stylish residence rendered by the architects at Thomas & Spiers Architects. The uncluttered layout of the home along with the presence of reclaimed brick walls and polished cement floors will surely leave you impressed. It is also inspiring how glass doors step in to connect the interiors and exteriors gracefully, and contribute to visual openness. Get ready to admire a white, minimalistic kitchen as well.

Structural beauty

While a solid steel beam supports the external brickwork, clear glass sheets both above and below allow the home to open up to the revamped garden. The polished concrete floor and the chic white environs of the interiors invite us to take a closer look.

Chic minimalism

Sliding glass doors lead us to the dining area decked with ultramodern wood and metal furniture and some bold red chairs. On the right is a pristine white and minimalistic kitchen complete with a sleek counter and gleaming cabinets. Recessed lights and trendy pendant lamps brighten up the space after sunset.

Rustic magic

The reclaimed brick wall facing the kitchen makes an elegant earthy statement against the white walls and ceiling and smooth cement floor. The red chairs lend a vibrant feel to the ambiance, while a globular vase of flowers bring in natural freshness.

Let in the light

Sunlight floods the interiors of this home, thanks to the sliding doors and frameless glazing. See how gloriously the brick wall stands out owing to the influx of natural light.

Well-planned setting

The floor plan of the abode is simple but contemporary with the dining and kitchen close to the terraces. These zones have been cleverly separated from the living areas as well, for privacy. Oak thresholds elegantly connect the concrete floor with the flush terrace.   

This home combines modern hues like white and textures like polished concrete with rustic elements like reclaimed bricks and wood to create an atmosphere which is progressive yet charming. Glass plays an integral role as well in keeping the interiors well-ventilated and sunny, besides bringing the outdoors inside. Check out another tour for more ideas - 860 ft² flat divided in a smart way.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

