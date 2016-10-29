A Modern Home with Rustic Charm

The floor plan of the abode is simple but contemporary with the dining and kitchen close to the terraces. These zones have been cleverly separated from the living areas as well, for privacy. Oak thresholds elegantly connect the concrete floor with the flush terrace.

This home combines modern hues like white and textures like polished concrete with rustic elements like reclaimed bricks and wood to create an atmosphere which is progressive yet charming. Glass plays an integral role as well in keeping the interiors well-ventilated and sunny, besides bringing the outdoors inside. Check out another tour for more ideas - 860 ft² flat divided in a smart way.