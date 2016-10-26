Your browser is out-of-date.

These 7 dining rooms will steal your attention

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern Dining Room
Gone are the days when a dining room was just a space where you installed a table and didn't really give a lot of thought to the rest of the décor, as interior designers are busy creating some of the most lavish, homely and all-out stunning rooms we have ever seen! Whatever your preferred aesthetic, we think we'll have included a perfect example of it here, so let's take a look at some tasty dining spots!

1. Modern and bright.

What a style! The rich floor and white décor contrasts perfectly and then a glass-topped table makes the perfect focal point, especially with vivid chair cushions in place too!

2. Organic and homely.

Look at all those gorgeous shelves! What a way to organize a family home, by adding storage to the dining room, as a feature wall! The long wooden table makes for a perfect gathering spot and must be the hub of a happy home here!

3. Blended styles.

Is this dining room modern, rustic or classic? We think it's a heavenly blend of all three that would work in any age of home! We really love the idea of personalised seat covers too!

4. Retro chic.

These amazing chairs, complete with patina, really make for a fun and retro dining room! With a rustic farmhouse table too, the walls can be kept nice and simple, as the furniture does all the talking!

5. Scandinavian style.

Scandinavian styling is such a huge trend right now, thanks to its use of simple lines, pared back furniture and clean, fresh colors. 

6. Beautiful bistro.

If you don't have space for a full dining room, you can still create a pretty little eating spot by embracing small furniture and going bistro style! Just look at that super cute little table and chairs set! 

7. Incredibly sociable.

For all-out gorgeousness, a large table that can seat multiple people is the only way to go! The combination of wood and suede, with a dramatic feature wall has us so envious and dreaming up a way to make our own space a little more special!

If you are enjoying looking for some dining room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 smart ways to make your dining room a show-stopper.

7 Ideas to expand your house with a small budget
Did you love any of these delicious spaces? Tell us in the comment section! 

