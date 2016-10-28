Dreams come true in this 500 ft² home!

Dream apartments are stocked withe everything to suit all of our needs, even if the space is only 500 ft² in size.

This may seem like a fantasy, but today we are going to show you how design professionals Polygon Arch & Des have used creativity and innovation to create a flawless interior design, achieving the apartment that we only dream about! What's more is that it fits every requirement that you need need from a house, despite its limited space.

Let's have a look at this miracle apartment and see how every centimeter has been exploited to achieve a sensational end result.