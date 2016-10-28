Dreams come true in this 500 ft² home!

Dream apartments are stocked withe everything to suit all of our needs, even if the space is only 500 ft² in size.
This may seem like a fantasy, but today we are going to show you how design professionals Polygon Arch & Des have used creativity and innovation to create a flawless interior design, achieving the apartment that we only dream about! What's more is that it fits every requirement that you need need from a house, despite its limited space.
Let's have a look at this miracle apartment and see how every centimeter has been exploited to achieve a sensational end result.
Intelligence in design and good organization of an area are the beginning steps to going down the road of dreams for your small apartment.
You want every corner of your small home to perform an optimal function. In this design, we can see how the designers have managed to achieve this, using every feature to their advantage. Even the column, which has been constructed in quite an awkward spot, has been used to feature an attractive longitudinal mirror. This serves the small space, adding depth and the feeling of spaciousness.
We can also see how different elements have been painted different colors, while different tones and textures have been used throughout the space, creating a very unique and eclectic look and feel.
As part of a strategic design, the small apartment sees different sections of the space divided up depending on its function. There is a clear distinction between the kitchen, bathroom, dining room and living room.
The designers have used the flooring to create divisions, rather than walls which is a way to free up space, using the open plan design. This is most striking in the kitchen, where the tiles on the floor match the wall tiles, clearly defining this area as separate to the rest of the house.
By taking advantage of the specifications of the space available, the architects have dedicated a corner of the home to a kitchen. This is a very simple design with an L-shape, maximizing the floor space.
By using up a corner like this, we can clearly see how the middle of the room has been exploited as a wonderful, expansive space.
This also gives us an idea of how the vertical space can truly be utilized, providing the kitchen with all of the necessary storage space and preparation surfaces, without taking up too much floor space.
A wonderful integration of a home study and a library has been set up next to the living room, with a seamless flow between the spaces.
In this image, we can see how the sofa has been used to subtly break the room up, with its back to the desk with the computers and chairs. This is a very stylish, modern and chic little study and library that maximizes space.
The other image did not give us a clear view as of this image, where it is apparent just how close the kitchen is to the living area. But thanks to the creativity of this interior designer, everything works very well in this one, large space.
What's also important to note here is that if you don't have a particularly large home, opt for smaller pieces of furniture. A sofa and an armchair, for example, are a much better option than those two chunky sofas and a big coffee table.
Bathrooms are designed according to space, but creativity truly can exceed the limit of space, as we can see here.
The designers have made this bathroom an incredibly comfortable space that is not too cramped.
The first way that they've managed to achieve this is to bring in different colors and tones, which bring beautiful textures to the space. This grabs the eye's attention, so you don't focus on just how small the bathroom truly is.
The second step was to make the most of storage space, creating a shelf where all items could be stored so that the room doesn't become messy or littered with products, towels and soaps.
They've even managed to fit the laundry into this space, with plenty of cupboard space too!
Here we can see evidence of it!
Yet, we can also see how much strategy and planning has gone into the design, creating a wonderful end result.
