The secrets of ''The Passive House''

This kitchen is as beautiful as it is energy friendly. The same sustainable hardwood floors from the living room can be see here, as well as the lower wooden cabinets. All of the stones and materials used in this room, as well as the rest of the home, have been sustainbly sourced which allow the builders to label it as green. The small dining table, which juts out from the countertop, subtly divides the kitchen from the living room while also providing seating for a family of four. This kitchen features plenty of storage in the lower and upper cabinets as well as energy saving appliances.