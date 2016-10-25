The secrets of ''The Passive House''

This beautiful two-story home in South Korea is titled
The Passive House by the architects at Roy House and has many sustainable and
green features built in. Modern society has taken a strong liking to sustainable living and new technologies have made it easier than ever to have a home of the future. These green homes feature better energy saving technologies and techniques that are not only beneficial for the environment but also for your wallet. This
passive house is a great example of beautiful sustainable living . Let's take a look inside for a closer look at this green home!
The second level features a balcony which looks over at the yard. This balcony is also sheltered, therefore allowing you to sit outside no matter what the weather is like. Rustic hardwood floors nicely contrast the white concrete walls while glass panels provide a barrier without blocking off the space and making it seem small. Small spotlights above provide soft lighting to the balcony when it is needed and highlights the wooden features of the space.
The façade of the home is a very modern and simple one. It is two levels of white concrete with an off-centered veranda jutting out from the front of the home. This veranda offers a nice visual element to the home while also providing a roof for a couple of the outdoor areas so that you can enjoy the outdoors any time you'd like. The simple exterior also makes the home appear larger than it is which is great for small homes. The simple garden with little grass, stones, and some shrubs provides a beautiful surrounding without requiring too much water to maintain, thus following the sustainable lead of the home.
This living room, which is currently used as a showroom, is a wide space with an entire wall of sliding glass doors. These door provide an incredible amount of light to the room, therefore reducing the need to use electricity during the day. Sustainably sourced hardwood floors grace the home with a soft brown color and make the space feel homey. This living room also leads straight out onto the patio, in order to enjoy the garden views of your home. In addition to the hardwood floors, the glass doors are also highly insulated along with the walls, in order to retain the most amount of heat in the home and reduce energy costs.
This kitchen is as beautiful as it is energy friendly. The same sustainable hardwood floors from the living room can be see here, as well as the lower wooden cabinets. All of the stones and materials used in this room, as well as the rest of the home, have been sustainbly sourced which allow the builders to label it as
green. The small dining table, which juts out from the countertop, subtly divides the kitchen from the living room while also providing seating for a family of four. This kitchen features plenty of storage in the lower and upper cabinets as well as energy saving appliances.
The bathroom in this home is simple yet elegant, providing all of the necessities without being too flashy. This room features a beautiful patterned tile backsplash behind the toilet and sink vanity, providing a fun element to the space, while the rest of the room follows a simpler style. Large, black slate tiles are on the floor of the space while white tiles are used behind the mirror and above the fun tiles. This room features a ventilation system which greatly reduces the moisture in the air after a shower, which is also great for reducing mold and mildew and therefore easier to clean and maintain.
This gorgeous staircase leads you from the downstairs living area to the bedrooms upstairs. The most stunning thing about these stairs is the thin, dark wood paneling that provides a bold contrast to the hardwood floors of both levels. This wood paneling provides a warm color scheme and a creates a sense of expansive with contrasting vertical and horizontal pieces on the walls and floors. The glass and metal handrails allow for a barrier without seeming too bulky because of the transparent materials. Finally, a long window brings in a lot of natural light to the space during the day while a funky light fixture hangs from the ceiling for the evening time.