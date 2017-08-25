Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Decoration Mistakes: 14 things in your home that bother your guests

Justwords Justwords
Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

All of us have expectations from our guests, whether they come to spend the day or on an extended visit. The code of conduct for visitors is a common topic—but today we’re going to look at the other side of the coin and discuss 14 ways to become a better host! All guests have certain bugbears – annoyances that they hope to avoid when visiting someone.

The 14 items that we’re looking at today is a general list of irritants that can easily be avoided. Let’s begin!

1. Shoes In Sight

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Ensure that the footwear is concealed in a cabinet before greeting your guests. You can also use the space under your staircase to design cubbies as shown here. This unique organisational solution was designed by the architects at Specht Architects.

2. A Bell That Doesn’t Ring

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern Houses
MWE Architects

Riggsacre, Corbridge

MWE Architects
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

The first thing a visitor will do is ring the doorbell. A broken bell has a negative impact and must be repaired before you invite guests. Imagine you also turned the sound of you mobile phone off—how should your guests get inside? 

3. Bathroom Location

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

When designing your home, plan for a separate bathroom conveniently near the living and dining areas. Thus, going through bedrooms to reach the bathroom is avoided.

4. A Lack of toiletries In the Bathroom

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern Bathroom
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue

Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

A very important point is placing a fresh towel and roll of toilet paper in the bathroom. A visitor should not need to request these! 

5. Messy Room

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

An untidy room looks bad and shows lack of respect towards the visitor. If you are unable to tidy up, at least hide the mess.

6. Formal Dining

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
Prestigious Textiles

Helmsley

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

You do not need to lay the table for a three-course meal for guests who would prefer an informal, cozy atmosphere. Moreover, all guests may not know how to use multiple types of cutlery!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dim Lights

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Many guests equate dim with dismal. Avail of natural light during the day and switch on sufficient lights after dark.

8. Offers Of Assistance

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern Dining Room
Oakman

Rear Extension

Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

Many of us are particular about our party arrangements. However, if a guest is genuinely keen to help, it is a gracious move to accept the friendly gesture.

9. Ventilation

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you use the fireplace, open the windows and let in the fresh air. Not all guests enjoy the smell of burning wood.

10. Low Seating

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

A considerate host remembers to offer senior visitors seats of a normal height. Getting up from a low seat can be a nuisance for the elderly!

11. Decor

Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy Living room
House Envy

Bloominville Storage Unit

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

If you have wall decor pieces or artworks, you should be able to say a few intelligent sentences about them!

12. Choice Of Music

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern Living Room
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

Choose music that will appeal to your guests. If there are many guests with differing tastes, opt for neutral melodies that will be enjoyed by all and will not disturb conversation.

13. Don’t Boast

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

We understand that you’re proud of your design for your beautiful room – tell your guests about it only once – don’t repeat!

14. Excessive Beauty

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Don’t make your house so beautiful that your guest feels sad to return home!! Follow this list and offer your guests a truly delightful experience!

Check out another inspiring story here - 10 Ways to Make Your Bedroom Beautiful.

Modernity meets suburbia!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks