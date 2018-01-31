10 things people with a clean house always do

A cluttered home will undoubtedly be an eyesore, regardless of the place or context. Ideally, we all want a neat and tidy house or apartment. This becomes all the more prominent in small houses or apartments, which are increasingly popular in our contemporary climate. In this ideabook, therefore, we offer you a list of 10 things that can help you in creating and maintaining a tidy apartment.

Let's admit it, very few of us enjoy cleaning up house and maintaining an organised structure, as this can be time-consuming and effort-intensive tasks. However, we are sure you'll find new home in this list of clean habits, as it goes to show that neat and tidy home doesn't have to be a drag. Let's take a look!