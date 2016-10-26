5 Bathrooms, small but fabulous

Small homes are on the rise, and consequently, we find smaller and smaller living spaces more prevalent in our daily lives. Naturally, there are a great number of benefits and advantages of living in a small house or apartment, and we would never wish to deter you from such an option. Such a choice does mean, however, that you must make some adjustments in your lifestyle to make the most out of your small space. On the other hand, if a tiny home is the result of the confines of your budget, you would surely still want to make the most out of it as well.

Today we will focus on a particular space in a small home, and one which will require great creativity and inspiration to design in a practical and aesthetically pleasing manner. We are speaking, of course, of the bathroom. In this regard, we present you with 5 inspirational bathroom designs today, all of which are situated in very limited dimensions, but are distinctive in character. These examples will provide you with plenty of ideas for what to do with your own. Let's begin our list!