Kitchen storage: 11 ideas for a modern kitchen

Justwords Justwords
Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Kitchen
The kitchen is the space that needs to have the best of all worlds, because the rest of the home pretty much functions around this area. This space needs to have proper storage and ample provision for all your cooking needs, so that your family’s tastes and lifestyle are catered to with ease. So check out these ten modern kitchen cabinet ideas to make the process of organisation a cakewalk. From bold to dreamy and fun to minimalistic, choose the theme that inspires you the most!

A Dreamy Theme

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Kitchen
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Go for an ethereal colour highlighted by bright lighting in a small kitchen, and pair it with spotless white cabinets for that fairytale look!

Make it Bold

Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Kitchen
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

Make a bold statement with a light-hued material, and light it up with bold lighting. This will have a dramatic effect in your kitchen.

Earmark the Areas

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The various functions and operations within the kitchen must enjoy designated areas so that clutter and chaos can be avoided. Take a cue from this trendy kitchen rendered by the interior designers at Cato Creative.

Large and Open

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Introduce large cabinets which may be few in number, but large when it comes to dimensions. Add skylights or windows for an open, airy look.

Add Some Fun Elements

Mieszkanie na Bemowie, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Modern Kitchen
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Pairing elements like wood with quirky-shaped tiles will leave quite an impression even as you achieve maximum storage space. It is a good idea to take a few fun elements and add them to certain corners of the kitchen so that you make a big statement even in a small space.

Neat Cubbies of All Sizes

Casa Lago, renziravelo renziravelo Modern Kitchen
renziravelo

Casa Lago

renziravelo
renziravelo
renziravelo

We usually have so many different types and sizes of things that we need to store properly in the kitchen. This island with its small cubbies is perfect for such things that you need to retrieve and store on a regular basis.

Solid Wooden Cabinets

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance Davonport Modern Kitchen Wood Brown
Davonport

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

Use solid wood to make an elegant statement and layer with tinted glass for a classic look. If you go for dark wood, make sure you set up some bright contrasts to create a cozy atmosphere. 

Build Around the Appliances

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

In this kitchen, the cabinets have been built around the appliances which make them the perfect fit in terms of size and placement as well as ease of storage.

Glass for a Luxurious Statement

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern Kitchen
Space Interface

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

Make a super chic and luxurious statement with glass and laminate doors that can add subtle pizzazz to a neutral-hued kitchen.

Go Bold or Go Home

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stick to plain or sober cabinets with defining elements like bold-hued walls and dark countertops that run down the sides as well. This will give the basic design of the kitchen an edge. You can use white on other walls with a window strategically placed for plenty of light.

Asymmetrical Design

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This quirky kitchen shows you how to play with eye popping colours in a neutral setting even as the cabinets are set in a quirky fashion. This ensures that there is an interesting mix of hues and shapes in the space to give it a more modern and trendy look.

Here's another story that might inspire you - 7 simple tips to reinvent your kitchen.

This Trullo packs chic modern comforts in its smashing rustic style
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

