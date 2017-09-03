Kitchen storage: 11 ideas for a modern kitchen

The kitchen is the space that needs to have the best of all worlds, because the rest of the home pretty much functions around this area. This space needs to have proper storage and ample provision for all your cooking needs, so that your family’s tastes and lifestyle are catered to with ease. So check out these ten modern kitchen cabinet ideas to make the process of organisation a cakewalk. From bold to dreamy and fun to minimalistic, choose the theme that inspires you the most!
Go for an ethereal colour highlighted by bright lighting in a small kitchen, and pair it with spotless white cabinets for that fairytale look!
Make a bold statement with a light-hued material, and light it up with bold lighting. This will have a dramatic effect in your kitchen.
The various functions and operations within the kitchen must enjoy designated areas so that clutter and chaos can be avoided. Take a cue from this trendy kitchen rendered by the interior designers at Cato Creative.
Introduce large cabinets which may be few in number, but large when it comes to dimensions. Add skylights or windows for an open, airy look.
Pairing elements like wood with quirky-shaped tiles will leave quite an impression even as you achieve maximum storage space. It is a good idea to take a few fun elements and add them to certain corners of the kitchen so that you make a big statement even in a small space.
We usually have so many different types and sizes of things that we need to store properly in the kitchen. This island with its small cubbies is perfect for such things that you need to retrieve and store on a regular basis.
Use solid wood to make an elegant statement and layer with tinted glass for a classic look. If you go for dark wood, make sure you set up some bright contrasts to create a cozy atmosphere.
In this kitchen, the cabinets have been built around the appliances which make them the perfect fit in terms of size and placement as well as ease of storage.
Make a super chic and luxurious statement with glass and laminate doors that can add subtle pizzazz to a neutral-hued kitchen.
Stick to plain or sober cabinets with defining elements like bold-hued walls and dark countertops that run down the sides as well. This will give the basic design of the kitchen an edge. You can use white on other walls with a window strategically placed for plenty of light.
This quirky kitchen shows you how to play with eye popping colours in a neutral setting even as the cabinets are set in a quirky fashion. This ensures that there is an interesting mix of hues and shapes in the space to give it a more modern and trendy look.
