A home that went from derelict to divine!

You're going to be in shock and awe at what has been done with this wonderful apartment, not least because the interior designer in charge has managed to make a bright, breezy and minimalist apartment out of a dark, rundown space that frankly, looked ready for demolition! If you're ready to be shocked, inspired and flabbergasted all at the same time, come with us now!
Even if you could have overlooked the state of this apartment, you wouldn't have been able to live here, thanks to a total lack of a bathroom! What a nightmare!
This bathroom is stunning. It's as simple as that! Bright, minimally finished and absolutely gorgeous, the look and feel has been totally overturned and we are in love with the simple shower fixtures! So elegant!
If nothing else, at least with a totally stripped back restoration project, you know you'll have no nasty surprises later! This is a no-holds barred labour of love, but we see potential already, in those darling wooden windows!
Just as with the bathroom, this style overhaul is spectacular! the patterned floor insert, carved window frames and outrageously sleek table all look like a masterclass in minimalist yet homely decor!
You can already tell that this entrance is going to be beautiful and almost regal in style. It's those doors that really set the tone and then the flooring adds warmth and nostalgia. We can't wait to see it finished!
Utterly divine. The white scheme here is perfect for making the entrance come alive and simply radiate glorious sunlight, positivity and charm. It really does give an accurate representation of the rest of the house too!
It's lovely to see that even lesser used corridors have picked up where other rooms have left off, with the same patterned floor accent and natural wood door frames. What a way to keep it wonderfully cohesive!
Don't you think that every room here just seems so calm, cool and perfectly put together? That's the genius of a truly gifted interior designer and we are genuinely tipping out hat to this one! Gorgeous!
