A massive home transformation

You've heard the phrase 'don't judge a book by its cover', right? Well today's project is one that was judged, but found to have immense potential for redevelopment! While some people might have looked at the shabby exterior, dirty bathroom and old fashioned interior and thought this was too big of a restoration to take on, one client, along with their architect, saw so much more than just a challenge! We think you'll love this transformation, so come and take a look, then tell us what you thought!
A shabby, dirty wall and uninspiring façade aren't exactly the kinds of things we look for, but thankfully, this is a before shot! The trees and surrounding greenery give us a little bit of hope!
Would you just look at all that dark wood, the patterned ceiling and the eerie vibe here? Honestly, it feel like we've walked straight into a horror film!
Now come on! This might not be a pretty or large bathroom, but how hard would it have been to source a fully matching suite? The mix of blue and yellow really adds to the unkempt, unfinished look here!
The indoors is awful, so you might think that coming outside would offer you some respite, but no! It's even shabby and underwhelming out here too! Horrific!
Even the kitchen can't save this dire apartment, with old fashioned cabinets and no light! The only thing we can really say in favour of this apartment, as it stands, is that it seems to be a good size!
You're not fooling us with this one! There's no way this can be the same apartment, is there? Well we had to double check, but it really is! What an enormous difference a bright wall colour, light wood and better lighting makes! This newly spacious living room is just unreal!
The transformation in this kitchen is outrageous! Where has that dark and depressing little space gone and where did this amazingly bright and vivacious one spring from? The sleek white cupboards and pale gray subway tiles have made such easy work of upgrading here!
Do you remember that sad and dirty looking entrance? Neither do we, now that we've seen this happy little refreshed version! It really is incredible what an impact a coat of bright white paint can have and what a mood enhancer it is too.
Even this terrace has been totally turned around! Gone is the old fashioned tacky cover and instead, this pen space has been given the upmarket treatment, with wooden flooring and a sweet bistro dining set. The vista from this spot does the rest of the hard work and makes this a dream relaxation area.
Why spend the time creating a beautiful home inside, if you aren't going to pay attention to some lovely little exterior details too? This beautifully finished raised bed, with birch trunks is a perfect finishing touch.
We knew that greenery that was peeking over the exterior wall would be beautiful, but we had no idea it would be part of a charming garden! What a treat to look out and see this!
Last, but not least, we have a little sneak peek at how the bathroom was transformed and don't you just love that totally on-trend geometric wallpaper? We feel sure the bath is white too, as everywhere else has been so cohesive!
We are still in a little shock as to the magnitude of the transformation here, but if you fancy seeing some more incredible renovation work, take a look at this Ideabook: The radical renovation of a crumbling home!