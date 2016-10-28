A massive home transformation

You've heard the phrase 'don't judge a book by its cover', right? Well today's project is one that was judged, but found to have immense potential for redevelopment! While some people might have looked at the shabby exterior, dirty bathroom and old fashioned interior and thought this was too big of a restoration to take on, one client, along with their architect, saw so much more than just a challenge! We think you'll love this transformation, so come and take a look, then tell us what you thought!