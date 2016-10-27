How to decorate for a Halloween party!

It's the spookiest season of the year, so if you're planning to host a Halloween party of your own, perhaps you could use some brilliant decorating inspiration? If that is the case then you're in luck, as we've discovered a super scary home, fully decked out for the creepiest night of the year and we think the attention to detail seen here, will be nothing short of gruesomely inspiring! This house must have had some professional interior designer help because it looks SPOOKTACULAR!
If you're going for an authentic haunted house look for your home, it's important to fully commit. Just take a look at this living room as a prime example of that! No surface has been left 'normal' and even entrance ways have been bedecked with bloody curtains and simple webbing!
To frighten the living daylights out of your party guests, add some really specific add scary details to your decor and put them where everyone will definitely see them, such as near the food or by lamps! This creepy doll really adds to the sense of unease and would be a cheap purchase, in a thrift shop!
If you are throwing yourself head first into Halloween, don't forget to make time to incorporate your garden into your gruesome decorating schedule! That way, people will know that you're open to trick or treaters and that there will be lots of spooky surprises waiting inside your house for them.
Nothing makes a scary scene come to life quite like some super lighting and we think you'll agree that this garden scene is perfect! The pumpkin scarecrows looked pretty creepy in the daylight, but lit up, they are something else! You might even be able to record some scary ghost noises and have them playing too, to really heighten the effect!
Not everyone will love being scared, so while you don't want to lessen the impact of your themed party, we do recommend setting up a little quiet and calm area. Keep it fun and funky, with velvet curtains and cobwebs, but don't go mad with spooky lighting or noises!
If you love hosting parties, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Cool Ideas for an Entertaining Basement.