12 ways to add texture to your walls

If tactile textures set your interior design fires alight, then this article is going to blow you away! While flocked wallpaper might have been the one and only texture option once upon a time, these days, almost anything goes, as long as it looks good and we've taken a look at what designers acknowledge is the crème de la crème of interior wall styles. If you've got a living room that needs livening up or a bedroom that could use a little va va voom, take a look at these amazing wall texture suggestions and see which you love the most!