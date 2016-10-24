A fabulous family farmhouse Transformation

Set in a picturesque location, we can really see why somebody wanted to salvage this lovely building, but the sheer amount of work that it must have taken would more than likely have put off even the most determined home renovators. With a team of architects in place and home restoration skills a-plenty, the owners of this dilapidated rural home took on a huge challenge, but when you see the finished result, you'll see why it was worth all the effort!
The building might be a little worse for wear, but we can totally understand how someone took one look at this rural scene and wanted to make it their own. We can't wait to see how this original home was updated!
If this isn't the most perfect visual representation of rural living, we don't know what is! The setting is in a whole other realm, but just look at the house! Having been significantly altered, stained and re-roofed, it looks almost unrecognisable!
We know we shouldn't be seeing so much charming potential in these before pictures, but we simply can't help it! Even this barely usable little porch is making us feel nostalgic and yearn for a simpler way of life! We hope this wasn't totally lost in the transformation!
It's a lot more modern-looking and has been finished to perfection, but the essence of the original porch has remained, which we love! This sociable little spot really helps to make the most of the unique location too!
Erm… we think this is meant to be a kitchen area, but with nothing other than crumbling walls, exposed electrics and old fashioned tiles to look at, we can only imagine how dramatically this room was improved.
Ok, now we're talking! The rustic wooden walls, simple cabinets and hearty, hub of the home vibe are all combining to make an absolutely beautiful pared back spot that we would be more than happy to cook or eat in! It's so charming, dainty and pretty!
You couldn't imagine curling up in this space and enjoying a family film night, could you? The ceiling actually looks promising, but the walls and exposed electrics really fill us with dread!
As living rooms go, this might be one of the most perfect that we have ever seen! It fits with the wider styling so wonderfully well and has a cool, relaxed vibe that is hard to capture. The mix of traditional, eclectic and almost Scandinavian styling really creates an exciting scene!
If you'd use this bathroom then you're braver than us! It looks like a leftover from a horror movie set and we really can't imagine emerging cleaner than when we went in! Shudder!
Yes. Yes to all of this! What a delightful and luxurious bathroom! Perfectly lit, equipped with absolutely everything you could possibly need and with a super warm and welcoming feel, we wouldn't have any complaints diving in here for a long hot soak!
A truly incredible transformation that loses none of the original charm of the building, we think this rural dream home is inspirational! If you agree and fancy taking a look at another spectacular renovation, hop on over to this Ideabook: Incredible home renovation of a derelict farmhouse!