Have you ever walked into your kitchen and thought that it could stand to be a little more modern or funky? If you have, but you haven't consulted a kitchen planner yet or settled on any styles that you definitely like, prepare to be OVERWHELMED with inspiration right now! We've found some of the most beautiful kitchens out there and brought together a small selection, each with unique features that we know will tempt you to take your kitchen revamp one step further, so let's go!
Kitchens: 11 kitchen ideas to copy!
Woah! That combination of neutral-colored tiles that have funky patterns on them, with warm wood really works and creates a space that feels both modern and nostalgic at the same time. Amazing!
What a way to make any size of kitchen feel phenomenally larger! The mirrored doors also add a space-age and ultra contemporary vibe that is hard to beat. We'd go with super bright white lighting here!
For real foodies, a bespoke wall image would be an absolute necessity! The strawberry design here works so well with a red dining table and adds a punch of accent color to the otherwise monochrome styling.
In a kitchen that has been kept fairly simple, an occasional color accent is a valuable addition. The turquoise shelves and singular drawers front really works to zing up the stainless appliances and cream cabinets.
White cabinets are a fairly standard inclusion in modern kitchens, but to keep them looking fresh and interesting, a zingy surround can be helpful. The yellow here looks perfect!
When an accent color isn't enough, how about embracing something altogether more daring, like a fully vibrant installation? These orange sections are nothing short of amazing!
If you love black but worry that it's way to dark for a kitchen, let this picture totally set your mind at ease! With pale walls, a fully black kitchen looks nothing other than uber stylish!
An update of traditional Shaker cabinets, this wooden kitchen shows how you can do wood, well. the darker tone keeps the space feeling high-end and with a black worktop, you can't overlook the contemporary coolness here!
Having all your appliances on one wall, so you can easily contrast and complement the installation with a softer material is such a great way to play with aesthetics.
In a heritage home, such as a converted barn, you can't go wrong by embracing some rustic wood. We love the extra touch of a traditional butler sink here too!
Nothing adds class and elegance quite like a high-end material and marble is as exclusive as they come! A chunky slab of a countertop here really sets this space apart and makes it perfect for discerning home cooks!
