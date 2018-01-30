Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchens: 11 kitchen ideas to copy!

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Kitchen
Have you ever walked into your kitchen and thought that it could stand to be a little more modern or funky? If you have, but you haven't consulted a kitchen planner yet or settled on any styles that you definitely like, prepare to be OVERWHELMED with inspiration right now! We've found some of the most beautiful kitchens out there and brought together a small selection, each with unique features that we know will tempt you to take your kitchen revamp one step further, so let's go!

1. Patterned tiles and warm wood.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Woah! That combination of neutral-colored tiles that have funky patterns on them, with warm wood really works and creates a space that feels both modern and nostalgic at the same time. Amazing!

2. Mirrored doors.

Apartamento Itacorubi Gran Classic 1, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern Kitchen
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

What a way to make any size of kitchen feel phenomenally larger! The mirrored doors also add a space-age and ultra contemporary vibe that is hard to beat. We'd go with super bright white lighting here!

3. Personalised wall art.

Casa Parque, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

For real foodies, a bespoke wall image would be an absolute necessity! The strawberry design here works so well with a red dining table and adds a punch of accent color to the otherwise monochrome styling.

4. Small color pops.

RESIDÊNCIA - BAIRRO JARDIM, SANTO ANDRÉ - SP, Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Modern Kitchen
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro

Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro

In a kitchen that has been kept fairly simple, an occasional color accent is a valuable addition. The turquoise shelves and singular drawers front really works to zing up the stainless appliances and cream cabinets.

5. Ways to liven up white.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

White cabinets are a fairly standard inclusion in modern kitchens, but to keep them looking fresh and interesting, a zingy surround can be helpful. The yellow here looks perfect!

6. Outrageous color.

Clockwork Orange, FABRI FABRI Kitchen Orange
FABRI

FABRI
FABRI
FABRI

When an accent color isn't enough, how about embracing something altogether more daring, like a fully vibrant installation? These orange sections are nothing short of amazing!

7. Tap into your dark side.

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Industrial style kitchen
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

If you love black but worry that it's way to dark for a kitchen, let this picture totally set your mind at ease! With pale walls, a fully black kitchen looks nothing other than uber stylish!

8. Modern wood.

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Kitchen
Olaa Arquitetos

Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos

An update of traditional Shaker cabinets, this wooden kitchen shows how you can do wood, well. the darker tone keeps the space feeling high-end and with a black worktop, you can't overlook the contemporary coolness here!

9. Contrast wood with metal.

Sítio em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Kitchen
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

Having all your appliances on one wall, so you can easily contrast and complement the installation with a softer material is such a great way to play with aesthetics. 

10. Rustic wood everywhere.

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern Kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

In a heritage home, such as a converted barn, you can't go wrong by embracing some rustic wood. We love the extra touch of a traditional butler sink here too!

11. Use marble for sophistication.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

Nothing adds class and elegance quite like a high-end material and marble is as exclusive as they come! A chunky slab of a countertop here really sets this space apart and makes it perfect for discerning home cooks!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 cookers that will change your kitchen.

6 Houses that don't follow conventions
Did any of these convince yo to go for a kitchen revamp? Tell us about it! 

