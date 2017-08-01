Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Decoration: 12 ways to decorate your walls with stone

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A.
There's so much more to choose from these days than paint and wallpaper, when you're trying to pimp up your walls a little bit and today, we're showcasing how amazing stone installations can look! Before you try to convince yourself that they'd simply be too much hassle to install, take a look at these wonderful examples, as you'll notice that they work in every room, from a kitchen through to a sweet and romantic bedroom. Prepare to get your interior designer vibe going, as we just know you're going to love these ideas!

1. Pale stone for an entrance hall.

Entrance Hall Inside Out Interiors
You can't deny that this makes an incredible impression! What a great way to add a little texture to a bland hallway and divide the space perfectly.

2. A handy bathroom alcove.

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO
This perfectly lit stone bathroom alcove not only makes a real feature of the wall, it also offers great extra storage potential. Now that's practical and pretty!

3. Stone tiles for a kitchen.

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO
Tiles in a kitchen isn't revolutionary, but large granite tiles really are something different, when up on the wall! The installation here adds such a rich tone.

4. Multi-sized block-work feature wall.

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos
We did say that stone walls work well in any room and this media space really proves the point! What a great way to add some neutral-colored but fun shapes. And did you realize the smart lighting? 

5. Tightly packed hallway display.

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A.
The rustic, almost imperfect finish here is amazing, it couldn't be more natural! It adds such an organic flavor to what can often be an overlooked spot and works terrifically with wooden interior doors.

6. Dark texture for a male bathroom.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
For the man who loves Batman, we think this is the perfect bathroom! The large dark blocks make the space look like a secret lair!

7. Cobbles in the corridor.

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A.
More commonly found as flooring, cobble stones make a great feature wall here and have livened up a hallway no end.

8. Exposed bricks for the bedroom.

Appartamento in montagna, Architetto Luigia Pace
Creating a cozy and romantic vibe has never been easier than with exposed bricks that have been painted a lovely pale, pastel tone.

9. Flagstone common area.

MOLDURAS EN MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A.
Turning a plan corridor into a perfect location for some casual sitting and chatting. these flagstone shards have been perfectly crafted into a beautiful wall display!

10. Slate for a stunning staircase.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Walls that have stairs anchored to them are often a little underwhelming, but not here! The cool gray slate contrasts so well with the warm wood of the floor and stairs.

11. Creating a cohesive corridor.

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects
The idea of bringing the interior and exterior of a home together really appeals to us and this home has made it look so easy, by extending a stone feature wall in from the frontage. Wow!

12. A feature wall with a difference.

Majestic Contemporary | BUNGALOW , Design Spirits
Stone walls really can't be beaten for adding a natural yet eye-catching feature to a home and this warm mosaic wall proves that so easily!

For more feature wall ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 Mural Ideas for a Child's Room.

Top tips for creating a cozy bathroom
Are you in the mood to pimp up your interior walls now? Tell us how, in the comment section! 

