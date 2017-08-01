Home Decoration: 12 ways to decorate your walls with stone

There's so much more to choose from these days than paint and wallpaper, when you're trying to pimp up your walls a little bit and today, we're showcasing how amazing stone installations can look! Before you try to convince yourself that they'd simply be too much hassle to install, take a look at these wonderful examples, as you'll notice that they work in every room, from a kitchen through to a sweet and romantic bedroom. Prepare to get your interior designer vibe going, as we just know you're going to love these ideas!