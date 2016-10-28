Your browser is out-of-date.

​24 Innovative Kitchens Infused With Rustic Pizzazz!

Justwords Justwords
Cobertura VL, Studio Novak Studio Novak Modern Terrace
The kitchen is a vital area of the house that needs to tastefully blend functionality with beauty. Add to that the requirement of a rustic style and it can be quite a challenge! Rustic materials like wood and brick and the warm, natural colours that go hand-in-hand with this style must meld seamlessly with the functional aspect of this all-important space. Let us, therefore, gain inspiration from these 24 marvellous ideas for imbuing rustic appeal in a modern kitchen!

​1. Classy

Casa das Primaveras, 30/01/1986 30/01/1986 Kitchen
30/01/1986

30/01/1986
30/01/1986
30/01/1986

A spacious and bright kitchen whose classy wooden furniture pairs beautifully with brick veneer!

2. Vivacious

Cozinhas incríveis, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenStorage
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Vibrant orange walls, wooden floor and furniture, and brown-hued kitchenware combine for a rustic look.

​3. Natural

Cobertura VL, Studio Novak Studio Novak Modern Terrace
Studio Novak

Studio Novak
Studio Novak
Studio Novak

This is a lovely rustic décor created with wood and bamboo.

4. ​Contemporary

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

The combination of cream walls, wooden furniture and trendy appliances is contemporarily rustic.

5. ​Colorful

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Kitchen
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

Slatted wooden furniture and a rustic roof and floor come together in a vibrant décor!

6. ​Cozy

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Kitchen
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Modern white and rustic wood are a perfect team.

7. ​Stylish

TAQ, Espais Duals Espais Duals Kitchen
Espais Duals

Espais Duals
Espais Duals
Espais Duals

What a stylish grey and black décor warmed by a brick wall and wooden furniture!

8. ​Accent Ceiling

Espaço Gourmet, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

The slatted wooden ceiling is the rustic highlight of this modern kitchen, and matches the dining table as well as the rough brick wall outside.

9. ​Bold

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

W10 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

The exposed brick wall is a bold rustic touch!

​10. Bricks

Wohnhaus 26, Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH Kitchen
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH

Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH

A chunky, exposed brick wall, wooden furniture and designer ceiling – wow!

​11. Feminine

Projekt wnętrz domu kraków, MOCOLOCCO MOCOLOCCO Kitchen
MOCOLOCCO

MOCOLOCCO
MOCOLOCCO
MOCOLOCCO

What a pretty décor with a floral pattern on the floor and a vintage wall cupboard!

12. ​Warm

PROJETO RESIDENCIA ALTO DA BOA VISTA SP, MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA Modern Kitchen
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA

MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA

Rich wooden furniture, warm floor tiles and recessed lights – trendily rustic!

​13. Monochrome

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The monochromatic elegance of black wood and modern white!

14. ​Beams

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style house
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

We love the raw natural look in this airy kitchen!

15. ​Brick Veneer

Arquitetura de Interiores, Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo Kitchen
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Brick veneer is perfect for a classy rustic look.

16. ​Lively

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Kitchen
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

Splashes of vibrant colour add vivacity to this cozy, spacious kitchen!

17. ​Classic

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Kitchen
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Shades of brown wood are teamed with wicker, glass and sleek white.

18. ​Exciting

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Kitchen Bricks Red
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

The very rustic look of the ceiling is enhanced manifold by the vibrant red walls and furniture!

19. ​Greenery

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

An abundance of wood, surrounded by greenery – and the sliding glass doors bring in the outdoors!

20. ​Simple

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen homify Kitchen Solid Wood Green shaker style,oak cabinets,oak worktops,farrow & ball,slate splashback,rayburn,open shelving,rail,oak shelf,oak crates,chappell green,down pipe
homify

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

The hanging kitchenware enhances the ambience created by grey brick veneer and rustic cupboards.

21. ​Pastels

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Delicate hues meld in unexpected harmony with dark rustic kitchenware!

22. ​Copper

Casa da Fazenda, COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS Kitchen
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS

COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS

Copper vessels are a lovely way to add rusticity to your kitchen!

23. ​Contrasts

Casa de campo - Cunha - São Paulo - Brasil, Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Kitchen
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Log pillars and raw timber contrast intriguingly with delicate curtains and glassware.

24. ​Kitchenette

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

If there’s shortage of space, this pretty wooden kitchenette will add a big dollop of rustic style!

With these 24 amazing ideas for kitchens of all shapes and sizes, you have ample inspiration to add some glamorous rusticity to your kitchen! Here are some more amazing ideas to revamp your home - 10 Smart and Fashionable Garden Furniture Designs!

A massive home transformation
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

