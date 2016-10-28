​24 Innovative Kitchens Infused With Rustic Pizzazz!

The kitchen is a vital area of the house that needs to tastefully blend functionality with beauty. Add to that the requirement of a rustic style and it can be quite a challenge! Rustic materials like wood and brick and the warm, natural colours that go hand-in-hand with this style must meld seamlessly with the functional aspect of this all-important space. Let us, therefore, gain inspiration from these 24 marvellous ideas for imbuing rustic appeal in a modern kitchen!
A spacious and bright kitchen whose classy wooden furniture pairs beautifully with brick veneer!
Vibrant orange walls, wooden floor and furniture, and brown-hued kitchenware combine for a rustic look.
This is a lovely rustic décor created with wood and bamboo.
The combination of cream walls, wooden furniture and trendy appliances is contemporarily rustic.
Slatted wooden furniture and a rustic roof and floor come together in a vibrant décor!
Modern white and rustic wood are a perfect team.
What a stylish grey and black décor warmed by a brick wall and wooden furniture!
The slatted wooden ceiling is the rustic highlight of this modern kitchen, and matches the dining table as well as the rough brick wall outside.
The exposed brick wall is a bold rustic touch!
A chunky, exposed brick wall, wooden furniture and designer ceiling – wow!
What a pretty décor with a floral pattern on the floor and a vintage wall cupboard!
Rich wooden furniture, warm floor tiles and recessed lights – trendily rustic!
We love the raw natural look in this airy kitchen!
Brick veneer is perfect for a classy rustic look.
Splashes of vibrant colour add vivacity to this cozy, spacious kitchen!
Shades of brown wood are teamed with wicker, glass and sleek white.
The very rustic look of the ceiling is enhanced manifold by the vibrant red walls and furniture!
An abundance of wood, surrounded by greenery – and the sliding glass doors bring in the outdoors!
The hanging kitchenware enhances the ambience created by grey brick veneer and rustic cupboards.
Delicate hues meld in unexpected harmony with dark rustic kitchenware!
Copper vessels are a lovely way to add rusticity to your kitchen!
Log pillars and raw timber contrast intriguingly with delicate curtains and glassware.
If there’s shortage of space, this pretty wooden kitchenette will add a big dollop of rustic style!
With these 24 amazing ideas for kitchens of all shapes and sizes, you have ample inspiration to add some glamorous rusticity to your kitchen! Here are some more amazing ideas to revamp your home - 10 Smart and Fashionable Garden Furniture Designs!