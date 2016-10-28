​24 Innovative Kitchens Infused With Rustic Pizzazz!

The kitchen is a vital area of the house that needs to tastefully blend functionality with beauty. Add to that the requirement of a rustic style and it can be quite a challenge! Rustic materials like wood and brick and the warm, natural colours that go hand-in-hand with this style must meld seamlessly with the functional aspect of this all-important space. Let us, therefore, gain inspiration from these 24 marvellous ideas for imbuing rustic appeal in a modern kitchen!