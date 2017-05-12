Your browser is out-of-date.

30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance for your home

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern Houses
Architects just can't help themselves, when it comes to creating more and more unusual, eye-catching and simply stunning home entrances that make the rest of us yearn to update our own, as these amazing examples will show you! Far from simply being a case of adding a front door and maybe playing with the garden a bit, home entrances are fast becoming as vital as interior design schemes for really impressing guests. Take a look at this collection of some of our favourites and see if you might stumble upon a style that would work for your property!

1. Perfectly shaded with a wooden overhang.

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

2. At the top of stone steps.

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

3. Preceded by a wooden path.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern Garage and Shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

4. Surrounded by natural stone.

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern Houses
Excelencia en Diseño

5. Framed by multiple levels.

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Houses
aaestudio

6. Accented with a feature wall.

homify Modern Houses
homify

7. Almost hidden from sight!

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern Houses
alexandro velázquez

8. Joined by a plant-lined path.

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

9. With a Mediterranean flair.

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern Houses
TW/A Architectural Group

10. Warm and welcoming in wood.

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern Windows and Doors
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

Moradia no Cadaval

11. Under a granite frame.

homify Modern Houses
homify

12. Behind perfect rustic walls.

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern Houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

13. Under a stunning pergola.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses
Imativa Arquitectos

14. Connected to a tiled roof porch.

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

15. Kept bright, modern and simple.

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern Houses Wood White
Excelencia en Diseño

16. Atop perfectly lit stairs.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses
Imativa Arquitectos

17. Perched on a high vantage point.

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

18. Part of a modern mosaic of whites and grays.

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern Windows and Doors
2M Arquitectura

19. Kept stern, with slate walls.

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern Houses
Elias Braun Architecture

20. Set right back from the street.

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern Houses
Grupo Arsciniest

21. Hidden under a stone facade.

homify Modern Houses
homify

22. Found after a zen garden.

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

23. At the end of a long, impactful path.

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern Houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

24. Finished with a zingy-colored front door.

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern Houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

25. With added classic architectural motifs, like columns.

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style house
fc3arquitectura

26. Beneath a surprise balcony.

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern Windows and Doors
fc3arquitectura

27. Highlighted with reflective materials.

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

28. Carved from traditional wood.

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style window and door Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

29. Hidden by a beautiful garden.

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern Garden
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

30. Perfectly lit and framed with wood.

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura Minimalist garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

If you love seeing what people have done to make their homes really stand out, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 Awe Inspiring Doors Ideas.

Modern kitchens: 15 Inspiring designs with ultra-modern decor
Did any of these tempt you to rethink your entrance?

