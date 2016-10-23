Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 backyard ideas to be urgently copied

press profile homify press profile homify
Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Loading admin actions …

There is nothing better than relaxing outdoors in your courtyard. It is a place to be enjoyed with friends and family. The way you decorate your outdoor space says a lot about your style. If you want your backyard to be a place of fun, leisure, relaxation or even an entertainment area where you barbecue, we have some pretty fabulous ideas on how to make the most out of your backyard. 

Come on, pull up a chair! 

1. Cozy outdoor spaces

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

The best way to make all your guests and family feel at ease, is to choose some comfortable outdoor furniture which makes them feel like they are inside even when they are outside! In this image, it seems like the living room has been taken outdoors, and what a great result!

2. Decorating with nature

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Garden Furniture Wood Wood effect
Stefani Arquitetura

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

To break the bleakness of the white wall, selecting some shrubs or climbing plants may be just the way to enliven your walls and create nice texture and harmony in your outdoor space. If you are not sure on how to do that, you might want to count on the advice of some good landscape designers

3. Perfect lighting

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern Houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

A great tip when creating the right mood for your outdoor space is selecting suitable lighting. Options such as LED and neon exude and natural glow whilst creating a romantic environment for you to enjoy. 

4. Vertical garden

Mayadeni – Jardim Paulista – SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

The decorative features of this outdoor space bring a wealth of friendliness and personality to the garden. The spot feels very natural, grounded and well designed. The vertical garden, greenery and pool bring so much beauty into this sacred space. 

If you love to decorate with plants, take a look at these planters that make any backyard look precious!

5. Pergola

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern Houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Pergolas are great complementary additions to add a touch of finesse to the courtyard. Although the most common structures are wood, you can find beautiful alternatives to adorn the courtyard. This project shows us a modern pergola which creates a gentle and unique space every time you step outside. 

6. Valuing the beauty of the scenery

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

For people who are lucky to have views of their surrounds from their garden, creating a space in which you can fully appreciate the natural environment is a lovely way to enjoy the sunset and the seasons. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A dream courtyard

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Exercises, meals and rest: the courtyard of our dreams brings together a range of accommodation for various activities during the say. How about organizing a barbecue on the edge of the pool ? Or relaxing in the sun in the middle of the day. The possibilities are endless in this well-planned space! 

8. Home extension

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style house
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Making the patio a part of the home is a great way to create a harmonious relationship between indoor and outdoor living. In this position, the elongated sofa and the waterproof materials as well as the tropical plants and pebbles create a perfect spot to relax in—and you don't have to venture very far at all!

9. Multiple amenities in one space

Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Rustic style garden Green
Vida de Vila

Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila

This courtyard is well distributed and organized with much beauty to be admired. The large wooden deck and the pool are the perfect options when it comes to doing some exercise, whilst the dining area and sofas are a great place to have a bite to eat or drink. Thus, it is possible to be create your very own resort-style backyard! 

50 shades of gray!
How do you liven up your own backyard? Tell us in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks