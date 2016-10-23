9 backyard ideas to be urgently copied

There is nothing better than relaxing outdoors in your courtyard. It is a place to be enjoyed with friends and family. The way you decorate your outdoor space says a lot about your style. If you want your backyard to be a place of fun, leisure, relaxation or even an entertainment area where you barbecue, we have some pretty fabulous ideas on how to make the most out of your backyard.
Come on, pull up a chair!
The best way to make all your guests and family feel at ease, is to choose some comfortable outdoor furniture which makes them feel like they are inside even when they are outside! In this image, it seems like the living room has been taken outdoors, and what a great result!
To break the bleakness of the white wall, selecting some shrubs or climbing plants may be just the way to enliven your walls and create nice texture and harmony in your outdoor space. If you are not sure on how to do that, you might want to count on the advice of some good landscape designers.
A great tip when creating the right mood for your outdoor space is selecting suitable lighting. Options such as LED and neon exude and natural glow whilst creating a romantic environment for you to enjoy.
The decorative features of this outdoor space bring a wealth of friendliness and personality to the garden. The spot feels very natural, grounded and well designed. The vertical garden, greenery and pool bring so much beauty into this sacred space.
If you love to decorate with plants, take a look at these planters that make any backyard look precious!
Pergolas are great complementary additions to add a touch of finesse to the courtyard. Although the most common structures are wood, you can find beautiful alternatives to adorn the courtyard. This project shows us a modern pergola which creates a gentle and unique space every time you step outside.
For people who are lucky to have views of their surrounds from their garden, creating a space in which you can fully appreciate the natural environment is a lovely way to enjoy the sunset and the seasons.
Exercises, meals and rest: the courtyard of our dreams brings together a range of accommodation for various activities during the say. How about organizing a barbecue on the edge of the pool ? Or relaxing in the sun in the middle of the day. The possibilities are endless in this well-planned space!
Making the patio a part of the home is a great way to create a harmonious relationship between indoor and outdoor living. In this position, the elongated sofa and the waterproof materials as well as the tropical plants and pebbles create a perfect spot to relax in—and you don't have to venture very far at all!
This courtyard is well distributed and organized with much beauty to be admired. The large wooden deck and the pool are the perfect options when it comes to doing some exercise, whilst the dining area and sofas are a great place to have a bite to eat or drink. Thus, it is possible to be create your very own resort-style backyard!