6 common décor mistakes you should always avoid

We're not pointing the finger as we think we've all made at least one of these mistakes, but if we can help you not make them again, we will!
Looking at before and after pictures, where interior designers have rectified decorating errors, we've picked out six of the most common that affect every room, from your kitchen to your bedroom, so take a look and prepare to get everything right during your next revamp!
If you're in the mood to pimp up your home, don't start by simply slapping on any paint color that you think you like. You need to see how different shades work with lighting and furniture, so always do a few test swatches before you commit!
What you think is a charming collection of items might actually just look like a big mess, which will always detract from an otherwise wonderfully decorated room.
Scale back on the knick-knacks!
You might want a sofa that's 18 feet long. However, if your room is only 18 feet long in total, it's a bad choice! Always think about proportions and how easily you will be able to move around a room once all the furniture is in.
We know that choosing a theme helps you to keep a room looking cohesive but you can take it too far. Step away from the matching bed linen, curtains, rugs and everything else and embrace a little contrast.
Do you like to see what you're doing? So do we! So always give a lot of thought to what style of lighting you install and don't just plump for any design.
Think of your lighting as being a vital component, like you would a sofa or a bed.
Stop, breathe and relax. Decorating your home should be fun and exciting, so don't try to rush it because that's when you make silly compromises and mistakes.
Enjoy the whole process of planning, buying and installing new schemes and you'll find that you love your home even more at the end!
For more home design advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 top home decorating ideas that won't cost a penny!