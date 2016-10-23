14 ways to decorate your bedroom walls

Your bedroom is your temple, it not only for rest but is a place you retreat to after a long day, or share with someone you love. From time to time it is good to give your bedroom a revamp to reflect your changing style and your new set of interests. From changing the furniture, textiles, the bedspread or the curtains can make you feel energized and fresh. We have put together 14 ideas on how to decorate your bedroom: from the walls to the decor.

Come and take a look!