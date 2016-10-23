14 ways to decorate your bedroom walls

Your bedroom is your temple, it not only for rest but is a place you retreat to after a long day, or share with someone you love. From time to time it is good to give your bedroom a revamp to reflect your changing style and your new set of interests. From changing the furniture, textiles, the bedspread or the curtains can make you feel energized and fresh. We have put together 14 ideas on how to decorate your bedroom: from the walls to the decor.
Vertical gardens are becoming more and more fashionable and people are encouraged to place them anywhere in their home. There is no better way to stay connected with nature as with this vertical garden display.
A white room adds light and spaciousness, but a bedroom with color always adds energy and vivacity. Opting for combinations that harmonize perfectly well with light colors, or if you prefer an aura of tranquility—we recommend deep hues. Creating a colorful contrast brings out the best of any bedroom.
If you are looking for practicality and economy, wallpaper is the perfect choice. There are plenty of designs and colors to experiment and choose from, so choose one that best reflects your personality!
Bricks are daring and original and orange bricks are a classic as they are inspired by a rustic style that meets industrial style. You can choose a glossy finish or go for a raw look, either way—they are sure to add warmth to your bedroom.
If your room is small the best way to make it appear larger, is to add some mirrors. Choosing mirrors with amazing frames will make a big difference to the way you see your bedroom.
There are so many themed pictures around, and they are relatively inexpensive. From music, animals, books, landscapes, you choose the theme to go with the rest of your decor.
From the kitchen to the living room decorative vinyls are here to stay because they are so practical and they help to create environments in seconds.
The light and pastel colors are a quintessential favorite for rooms. They bring tranquility to any bedroom and help to create harmony between the decor.
If you are a lover of the works of art, don't reserve them just for your living room, use them as decorative pieces in your bedroom to add some life and color to your walls.
Whether they are artificial or natural, stone walls are a great option for those who love the rustic look. They will make you feel forever connected with nature and create a wonderful contrast between the rest of the furniture in your room.
Concrete can make the style of a room look totally elegant, minimalist or industrial. Among its advantages is its economy and for this reason it is an excellent choice not only for the floor of your home, bathroom or your kitchen counter tops but also for the walls of your room.
Walls with an embossed design can stand out even more with the appropriate lighting. Play with the intensity and shape of the lights to watch the room transform with simple details.
Vinyls not only serve to create a decorative environment but to enhance the walls in bright colors.
It is common to have family photos in your living room, but what if you have them in your bedroom? They are a way to freeze memories which will add a touch of the emotional to your bedroom. They are also great decoration, especially if the frames are unique and interesting too.