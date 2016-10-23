Your browser is out-of-date.

14 ways to decorate your bedroom walls

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bedroom
Your bedroom is your temple, it not only for rest but is a place you retreat to after a long day, or share with someone you love. From time to time it is good to give your bedroom a revamp to reflect your changing style and your new set of interests. From changing the furniture, textiles, the bedspread or the curtains can make you feel energized and fresh. We have put together 14 ideas on how to decorate your bedroom: from the walls to the decor. 

Come and take a look!

1. Vertical garden

Design végétal, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

Vertical gardens are becoming more and more fashionable and people are encouraged to place them anywhere in their home. There is no better way to stay connected with nature as with this vertical garden display. 

2. Colorful combinations

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

A white room adds light and spaciousness, but a bedroom with color always adds energy and vivacity. Opting for combinations that harmonize perfectly well with light colors, or if you prefer an aura of tranquility—we recommend deep hues. Creating a colorful contrast brings out the best of any bedroom. 

3. Wallpaper

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking for practicality and economy, wallpaper is the perfect choice. There are plenty of designs and colors to experiment and choose from, so choose one that best reflects your personality! 

4. Bricks

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern Bedroom
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

Bricks are daring and original and orange bricks are a classic as they are inspired by a rustic style that meets industrial style. You can choose a glossy finish or go for a raw look, either way—they are sure to add warmth to your bedroom. 

5. Mirrors

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

If your room is small the best way to make it appear larger, is to add some mirrors. Choosing mirrors with amazing frames will make a big difference to the way you see your bedroom. 

6. Themed pictures

Spazio Park, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern Bedroom
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura

Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

There are so many themed pictures around, and they are relatively inexpensive. From music, animals, books, landscapes, you choose the theme to go with the rest of your decor. 

7. Wall details

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

From the kitchen to the living room decorative vinyls are here to stay because they are so practical and they help to create environments in seconds.

8. Pastel colors

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

The light and pastel colors are a quintessential favorite for rooms. They bring tranquility to any bedroom and help to create harmony between the decor. 

9. Artwork

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

If you are a lover of the works of art, don't reserve them just for your living room, use them as decorative pieces in your bedroom to add some life and color to your walls. 

If you love unique decor, take a look at this home!

10. Stone walls

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style bedroom
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Whether they are artificial or natural, stone walls are a great option for those who love the rustic look. They will make you feel forever connected with nature and create a wonderful contrast between the rest of the furniture in your room. 

11. Concrete

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño Industrial style bedroom Concrete Grey
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño

Concrete can make the style of a room look totally elegant, minimalist or industrial. Among its advantages is its economy and for this reason it is an excellent choice not only for the floor of your home, bathroom or your kitchen counter tops but also for the walls of your room.

12. Lighting

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Classic style bedroom
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Walls with an embossed design can stand out even more with the appropriate lighting. Play with the intensity and shape of the lights to watch the room transform with simple details.

13. Highlight bright colors

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Vinyls not only serve to create a decorative environment but to enhance the walls in bright colors.

14. Pictures tell a story

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bedroom
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

It is common to have family photos in your living room, but what if you have them in your bedroom? They are a way to freeze memories which will add a touch of the emotional to your bedroom. They are also great decoration, especially if the frames are unique and interesting too. 

An Absolutely Gorgeous Family Home
What wall is your favorite? We love the green wall! 

