A fab family home renovation

If you have seen a lot of old housing renovation projects in which the results were quite astounding, then let this be one to add to your collection. This sad old house in Sicily is located on the Harbor Messina and it was in pretty bad shape. Fortunately interior designer Francesca Ravida Architetto got her hands on the project and glamorized what was a pretty miserable space. I hope you get as excited by the result as we have because the house is now a gorgeous residence with plenty to offer. The use of brick and natural wood—and the well-decorated modern interior is the result of exceptional taste.

Come in and enjoy!