Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A fab family home renovation

press profile homify press profile homify
Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer Patios & Decks
Loading admin actions …

If you have seen a lot of old housing renovation projects in which the results were quite astounding, then let this be one to add to your collection. This sad old house in Sicily is located on the Harbor Messina and it was in pretty bad shape. Fortunately interior designer Francesca Ravida Architetto got her hands on the project and glamorized what was a pretty miserable space. I hope you get as excited by the result as we have because the house is now a gorgeous residence with plenty to offer. The use of brick and natural wood—and the well-decorated modern interior is the result of exceptional taste. 

Come in and enjoy!

Transformation: a scene in ruins

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

This home feels long-abandoned and after years of maintenance work, we can see that it is a bit worse for ware. The concrete walls are exposed and the floor is full of rubble. It is difficult to see which room this is in the grand scheme of things, but we can see that it is in desperate need of some serious restoration. 

Before: construction site

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

Obsolete equipment stacked everywhere gives a chaotic appearance—not to mention the exposed ceilings and concrete walls. There is so much to be done, but where to start!

After: a poetic balcony

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer Patios & Decks
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

We can see the wonderful transformation of the terrace which is decorated in a dream-like way. The placement of wooden picnic tables and a beautiful lantern create an idyllic atmosphere. The half-height columns and ceiling beams, as well as the few potted plants which are scattered about infuse the area with a touch of dreaminess. 

Rustic chic entrance

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer Living room
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

The entrance is both simple and stylish in appearance; combined with flowers and decorated immaculately, the house feels spacious and fresh. Artworks line the walls and the low-key decor makes you feel welcome. 

Calm and elegant living room

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer Living room
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

A modern brown suede sofa is the centerpiece of this living room. The glossy white cabinets create a bold contrast. The ceiling is made up of fine wooden slats whilst the rest of the decor is composed and elegant. 

Bright and colorful bathroom

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer Mediterranean style bathrooms
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

Vibrant blue tiles set against a white fall really liven up this bathroom. The vibrant pattern on the tiles create a joyous atmosphere and this colorful yet small bathroom proves to have everything you desire with just a few bathroom accessories

If you enjoy renovation projects, take a look as this sad old cottage gets a boost of life and style!

8 modern kitchen surfaces
How do you create the romantic look in your home? Tell us in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks