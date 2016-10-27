A fab family home renovation

If you have seen a lot of old housing renovation projects in which the results were quite astounding, then let this be one to add to your collection. This sad old house in Sicily is located on the Harbor Messina and it was in pretty bad shape. Fortunately interior designer Francesca Ravida Architetto got her hands on the project and glamorized what was a pretty miserable space. I hope you get as excited by the result as we have because the house is now a gorgeous residence with plenty to offer. The use of brick and natural wood—and the well-decorated modern interior is the result of exceptional taste.
Come in and enjoy!
This home feels long-abandoned and after years of maintenance work, we can see that it is a bit worse for ware. The concrete walls are exposed and the floor is full of rubble. It is difficult to see which room this is in the grand scheme of things, but we can see that it is in desperate need of some serious restoration.
Obsolete equipment stacked everywhere gives a chaotic appearance—not to mention the exposed ceilings and concrete walls. There is so much to be done, but where to start!
We can see the wonderful transformation of the terrace which is decorated in a dream-like way. The placement of wooden picnic tables and a beautiful lantern create an idyllic atmosphere. The half-height columns and ceiling beams, as well as the few potted plants which are scattered about infuse the area with a touch of dreaminess.
The entrance is both simple and stylish in appearance; combined with flowers and decorated immaculately, the house feels spacious and fresh. Artworks line the walls and the low-key decor makes you feel welcome.
A modern brown suede sofa is the centerpiece of this living room. The glossy white cabinets create a bold contrast. The ceiling is made up of fine wooden slats whilst the rest of the decor is composed and elegant.
Vibrant blue tiles set against a white fall really liven up this bathroom. The vibrant pattern on the tiles create a joyous atmosphere and this colorful yet small bathroom proves to have everything you desire with just a few bathroom accessories.
