A ​Modest But Fantastic House

A comfortable house is a one-time investment for most, and it is essential to have a good team of architects to help you successfully convert it into your dream home. Today we bring you a home that will inspire you with creative ideas for your dream abode! Comfortable and stylish, VIO 302 Wellness Starter-Haus is a project undertaken by Frankenberg architects FingerHaus GmbH, and showcases a charming and trendy family home in Germany, within an affordable budget.
Inspired by traditional German architecture, the façade of this attractive house is an elegant combination of creamy white walls, a grey roof and black doors and windows. The simple sophistication of the house is matched by minimalism in the garden. Small bushes border the path to the entrance while the single tall plant will eventually grow into a handsome, lush tree.
The living room is a classic blend of cream, white and brown hues, giving this space a soft and cozy appearance. The recessed lights in the ceiling and the sleekness of the coffee table are a trendy touch that pair well with the comfortable sofa and minimalist décor.
Taking inspiration from the Art Nouveau and Art Deco styles of architecture, the dining area and kitchen are stylish and functional. The beautiful chandelier and Starburst wall piece are eye-catching elements that enhance the elegance of the room. The colour palette repeats itself in the white walls, sleek brown furniture and cream-coloured high-backed chairs with metal legs. A big thumbs-up to the glass doors that integrate the outdoors!
The rich wooden steps and metal rail of the entrance hall staircase form a striking contrast and we love the futuristic light fixture suspended above! The tall white flower pot against the wall is a classy touch.
Spacious and bright, the bathroom is as beautiful as the rest of the house! The warm hues of the furniture add a cozy touch while the sanitary ware and fittings are modern and stylish. The pipework of the washbasin is concealed behind light beige tiles and a sauna lies concealed behind a partition. The thin metal strips below the washbasin and on its tiles are a trendy minimalist way of boosting the style quotient!
Stepping into the backyard, a crystal clear swimming pool takes us by surprise! What a wonderful addition to a comfortable family home! The dining arrangement on the patio with a large umbrella providing shade is ideal for a delicious outdoor dining experience. We can easily visualize enjoying our evening tea outside while the children frolic in the pool!
This delightful family residence has the complete package of comfort, functionality, elegance, sauna patio and pool!