Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A ​Modest But Fantastic House

Justwords Justwords
homify Single family home
Loading admin actions …

A comfortable house is a one-time investment for most, and it is essential to have a good team of architects to help you successfully convert it into your dream home. Today we bring you a home that will inspire you with creative ideas for your dream abode! Comfortable and stylish, VIO 302 Wellness Starter-Haus is a project undertaken by Frankenberg architects FingerHaus GmbH, and showcases a charming and trendy family home in Germany, within an affordable budget.

​Neat Facade

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Inspired by traditional German architecture, the façade of this attractive house is an elegant combination of creamy white walls, a grey roof and black doors and windows. The simple sophistication of the house is matched by minimalism in the garden. Small bushes border the path to the entrance while the single tall plant will eventually grow into a handsome, lush tree.

​Living Room

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The living room is a classic blend of cream, white and brown hues, giving this space a soft and cozy appearance. The recessed lights in the ceiling and the sleekness of the coffee table are a trendy touch that pair well with the comfortable sofa and minimalist décor.

​Kitchen And Dining Area

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Taking inspiration from the Art Nouveau and Art Deco styles of architecture, the dining area and kitchen are stylish and functional. The beautiful chandelier and Starburst wall piece are eye-catching elements that enhance the elegance of the room. The colour palette repeats itself in the white walls, sleek brown furniture and cream-coloured high-backed chairs with metal legs. A big thumbs-up to the glass doors that integrate the outdoors!

​Stairs

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

The rich wooden steps and metal rail of the entrance hall staircase form a striking contrast and we love the futuristic light fixture suspended above! The tall white flower pot against the wall is a classy touch.

​Bathroom

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Spacious and bright, the bathroom is as beautiful as the rest of the house! The warm hues of the furniture add a cozy touch while the sanitary ware and fittings are modern and stylish. The pipework of the washbasin is concealed behind light beige tiles and a sauna lies concealed behind a partition. The thin metal strips below the washbasin and on its tiles are a trendy minimalist way of boosting the style quotient!

​Surprise In The Backyard

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stepping into the backyard, a crystal clear swimming pool takes us by surprise! What a wonderful addition to a comfortable family home! The dining arrangement on the patio with a large umbrella providing shade is ideal for a delicious outdoor dining experience. We can easily visualize enjoying our evening tea outside while the children frolic in the pool!

This delightful family residence has the complete package of comfort, functionality, elegance, sauna patio and pool! Take a look at another home tour - A remote family home in the forest!

These 7 dining rooms will steal your attention
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks