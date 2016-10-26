Your browser is out-of-date.

Small and charming houses, to inspire you to make yours!

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture
Today, we have very special small or tiny but spectacular homes on display to show you, inspiring you to get creative and innovative with your own small home!

Some people prefer big homes because of the amenities and the facilities that they offer, but at homify, we know that sometimes small homes are that much better. This is especially true for a professional person who works all day and does not have any children because a smaller home is much easier to clean, sort through and you have everything easily accessible and on hand. 

What's more is that with a few well-placed strategic furniture, you can give your home that personal and original touch.

So let's take a walk through these small, fabulous homes!

1. An entry that looks like a dolls house

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli
This entrance is the most beautiful and welcoming traditional design, where the doors feature gorgeous moldings and stylishly designed bars across the window, protecting the glass underneath it. 

The window features a whitewashed design, with minimalist steel bars. Don't you think it looks simply beautiful?

This project is an example of how with a little bit of money, you can achieve great things!

1. More than enough room

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli
If we enter this home, we can see that it features everything that you could possibly need including a resting area, a little library or study spot as well as a hidden kitchen behind the closet. There is also a bathroom to the left.

This is a wonderful and cozy little home, finished in a minimalist style with very feminine and tasteful decor and a sober color palette that allows from some bright and colorful accents.

2. The stylish terrace

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture
Before we enter this home, which rests on the edge of a large ridge, we come across a gorgeous large terracotta terrace with several small pieces of furniture. 

This is a small space that invites us to take a moment for rest and relaxation, enjoying the fresh air, sunshine or stars.

2. Interior details

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture
The interior of this home is simply mesmerizing. 

Here we come across a small recreation space with flawless furniture that takes us back to another time. It doubles up as storage space and a bar, creating the ideal spot for evening drinks.

3. A facade that features the full and the empty

RESIDÊNCIA PÁTIO ARUANA, Coletivo de Arquitetos
This facade is characterized by a symmetrical design, with full and empty spaces. We can see exactly where the cars are stored as well as the access area. This is a very simple design, with no evidence as to the treasure that awaits inside the interior space.

3. Internal spaces connected to the outside

RESIDÊNCIA PÁTIO ARUANA, Coletivo de Arquitetos
We end off with this beautiful image, where we can see how the space between the parking area and the home is filled with an amazing vegetable garden that is well maintained, while the house distributed in a longitudinal shape. The home is divided by translucent walls, with wood, glass and cement complementing these as the perfect raw materials. 

Also have a look at how you can make your home roar with raw materials.

We hope that these three cottages have inspired you to make your small home that much more pleasant to live in!

Also have a look at these 6 desirable small home decor ideas for inspiration!

14 things that guests hate when they visit your home
Do you feel inspired to spruce up your small home? Tell us in the comment section! 

