A small apartment with a big WOW factor

Furnishing & decoration of small home spaces is real tricky business for home decorators & designers. Everyone likes their home to be cozy and comfortable alongside being visually appealing. The apartment that we are going to visit today in homify 360 is a small home whose occupants wanted tasteful, elegant & snug interiors for the 570 ft²house. Entrusted with this project, the São Paulo based architects-home decorators-cum-interior designers Chris Silveira e Arquitetos Associados employed a number of smart ideas to nail the requisite brief. Come with us as we take you on a fantastic journey through this apartment, and get inspired!