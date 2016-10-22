A small apartment with a big WOW factor

Furnishing & decoration of small home spaces is real tricky business for home decorators & designers. Everyone likes their home to be cozy and comfortable alongside being visually appealing. The apartment that we are going to visit today in homify 360 is a small home whose occupants wanted tasteful, elegant & snug interiors for the 570 ft²house. Entrusted with this project, the São Paulo based architects-home decorators-cum-interior designers Chris Silveira e Arquitetos Associados employed a number of smart ideas to nail the requisite brief. Come with us as we take you on a fantastic journey through this apartment, and get inspired!
In this modern living room, the light color scheme, with a contrast that is easy on the eyes, imparts a welcoming feel. The black pendant lights and wall decor behind the velvet couch add a healthy contrast with a restrained yet modish zing.
The black & white painting on the wall doesn’t only add a personality to the wall but also makes the lounge space appear larger. Strengthening the impact of this painting is the background wall with vertical lines that lend a consistency to the environment.
Defining the lounging & kitchen areas is the large wall covered with mirrors. Apart from serving as a separator, this mirror wall offers a greater depth and facilitates a more even distribution of light in the room. It is a great option for people who prefer independent spaces, each with its own character, in their small home.
Installing vertical gardens is a great aesthetic and space saving decor style that adds a refreshing element to the room, especially for those with little room to have an outside garden space. The vertical garden brings a lot of charm & elegance alongside serving as an acoustic buffer & thermal insulator.
Pendant lights with a current design, running along the entire length of the narrow-ish dining table, are a clever way to make the dining room seem bigger than it actually is.
The modern & stylish recessed lights, as shown in this image, create a very quiet, comfy & pleasant aura in the bedroom, ideal for a snug repose.
The longish white vase with striking red flowers is the eye catching element that transforms this small bathroom completely. With a refined touch of décor, the bathroom- always the smallest room in a small apartment- boasts of a bold & aesthetic suggestion in the white predominance.
The kitchen is well organized with stainless steel equipments, pastel green wall tiles, white cabinets & wooden floor. The space looks very ordered, tidy & uncomplicated.
Separated from the kitchen by a partial glass partition, the laundry room is awash with neutral tones and charming details like Bonsai decor & wicker baskets. Blinds on the wide windows let in natural light with an added touch of white tranquility. Elegant indeed!
Intricate details like this fireplace are very essential in jazzing up a small room. Organized novel elements here & there, like the sliding window panel, the box-like wine cellar and the bright overhead showcase, paint a very warm, cozy & welcoming picture of this covered terrace.
The dining set is key to the hearty essence & uniqueness of the dining area. The dining table, chairs, lighting & decor- all are instrumental in determining the wholesomeness of the room. The simple yet stylish white dining table with no-frills decorative planters adds a renewed visual appeal.
In bedrooms low on dimensions, a neutral color scheme with mellow & soft colors like white and beige rings in a relaxed & peaceful feel so essential for a calming effect leading to sound sleep.
For those who love a private workspace at home, this mini office is a really wonderful solution. Creatively designed, this small space is well equipped with a modish & practical set up for a snug little workstation, and an added comfy element for that re-energizing power nap!
The sliding transparent glass doors impart a feeling of enhanced space. The enclosed closet space, with well organized things, gives a very aesthetic tidy look through the transparent panels. Looks and order- a truly graceful combo!