Upgrade your hall: 10 ideas for an amazing decoration

Obra Europa, Silvana Valerio Silvana Valerio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
An easy way to create a stylish hallway is to have the right elements working together in unison. Sometimes less is more. And if you have frequent visitors coming through your house, you will know that having a cluttered hallway is not ideal. 

There are many ways to decorate your hallway; with mirrors, wooden furniture, shelves, artworks and more. If you are looking for some ideas, we guarantee you will find some helpful hints in this article. 

So come with us and say yes to start this interesting tour. 

1. Keep things organized

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Olivia Aldrete Haas

If we are talking about front door entrances, then keeping them tidy and without clutter is vital. The hallway is the first thing that your guests encounter when they enter your home, so place your items in a storage unit such as this, or behind closed doors—no one wants to see shoes and other items on display. 

2. A pair of doors

Obra Europa, Silvana Valerio Silvana Valerio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Silvana Valerio

If you have the option of placing some doors at the entrance (which lead to the rest of the house) and act as a divider between the entrance space and the living room, then these charming oak doors are a perfect way to integrate the two spaces. 

3. Plants as decoration

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

Plants are a great way to add an impressive touch to your hallway or entrance. A wood panel wall at the entrance couple with a couple of neat plants certainly freshen up the area. Best would be if you choose resistant plants which don't need a warm room. 

4. New heights

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HYLA Architects

A ladder such as this one will surely transform the look of your hallway—not only because it looks weightless and effortless to climb, but also because it is the starting point to the second floor. You can reach new heights from this hallway!

5. Eclectic designs

Interior Rendering, SolidART Digital Architecture SolidART Digital Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
SolidART Digital Architecture

Pictures have a huge visual impact on any space—and by placing them in the hallway, you create a point of reference for the beholder. Interesting prints and eclectic furniture create a fascinating and unique space. 

6. Hanging lights

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Hanging lights certainly will add personality to a whole area. Use them to your advantage so that you can beautify the entire room. The hallway is perfect in dark wood and when coupled with decorative lighting, the area is no less than exquisite. 

7. Lamps and ladders

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

Install attractive lamps that illuminate the whole space. Master the look with down-lights and a modern staircase that brings out the virtues of this charming and romantic hallway. 

8. Balance the decor

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Visual aesthetics are often measured by how they embellish our spaces. A great way to liven up any environment is by conveniently placing furniture and decorative elements such as flowers, unique rugs and comfortable chairs at the entrance, so that you are inspired when you come into the house. 

9. Make room

homify industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Having furniture such as this shelf on which to store your shoes is a great way to keep the mess away from other areas of the house. The hallway is both functional and tidy.

10. Aesthetic beauty

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

The entrance of our house can look immaculate by just being balanced with the right colors, textures and architectural design. This example shows us how a variety of styles and textures can create a touch of luxury in any residence; from the glossy white floors, to the black frames and the gray block wall, the results are amazing. 

If you want more ideas on how to update your home entrance, take a look at this article!

What do you use your hallway for? Storage or decoration?

