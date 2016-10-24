Open floor design ideas for your home!

Open floor design or open plan homes are often seen in the homify ideabooks, representing the popularity of this style. Yet often, we overlook just how impressive and innovative they are, allowing our homes to look that much bigger and more expansive.

This is why we have dedicated an ideabook purely to open floor design, showing just what an impact they can make in any room in the house.

There are also so many advantages to open floor plans or designs. These include:

1. They give the feeling of spaciousness, making the interior of the home seem that much more expansive than it really is, as we've mentioned above.

2 An open plan home allows a lot more sunshine and natural light to flow through the interior space.

3. It connects your home to outdoor spaces and creates a wonderful flow and energy throughout the house.

4. It allows for a more social and interactive living area.

5. You can keep an eye on the kids no matter where you are in the home.

With all of these benefits, it would be impossible not to read on!