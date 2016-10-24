Open floor design ideas for your home!

Open floor design or open plan homes are often seen in the homify ideabooks, representing the popularity of this style. Yet often, we overlook just how impressive and innovative they are, allowing our homes to look that much bigger and more expansive.
This is why we have dedicated an ideabook purely to open floor design, showing just what an impact they can make in any room in the house.
There are also so many advantages to open floor plans or designs. These include:
1. They give the feeling of spaciousness, making the interior of the home seem that much more expansive than it really is, as we've mentioned above.
2 An open plan home allows a lot more sunshine and natural light to flow through the interior space.
3. It connects your home to outdoor spaces and creates a wonderful flow and energy throughout the house.
4. It allows for a more social and interactive living area.
5. You can keep an eye on the kids no matter where you are in the home.
With all of these benefits, it would be impossible not to read on!
It's easy to spot an open plan design, even from the outside.
In this project, we can see how the several layers of the house seem interconnected, while large glass windows and doors are interspersed throughout the facade. This shows that a priority for the designers has been natural light as well as a easy flow between the floors and rooms of the home.
Even from the outside, it makes for a very sophisticated, neatly packed look and feel.
We were correct!
In this image, we can clearly see how the living room and dining room flow into one another, creating a living space that is welcoming, warm and interactive.
We can also see how the neutral tones in this space contribute to this effect, allowing the natural light to radiate throughout the home.
Can you also see how easy it is to separate rooms by their functions, without having to build walls?
In this design, we can see how an open floor design can create that seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces.
A wonderful way to achieve this is to install a glass door that slides right back between the inside and the outside of the home. This way it can be opened, extending the living space out onto the garden and terrace area.
This isn't a very large home, yet we can see there is more than enough space for entertaining, relaxing, dining and spending time with family.
A great and modern way to subtly separate a kitchen from the rest of the home is to build a kitchen island, which will keep the area separate without blocking it off entirely.
This means that the flow between rooms still exists, but the kitchen space is more confined, which is much better when cooking!
The kitchen island is also a multi-functional addition to the space, providing an extra surface area for preparing food. It also adds extra storage space to the room.
In this design, we come across multi-functional spaces in one, large open plan space. We can also see how the designers have maximized the vertical space, creating a loft where another living room exists. This is a great design tip, adding extra square meters to your living area and contributing to the open plan layout, without disturbing the flow.
As we can see in this project by professionals Gritto Rollow, white or light tones work very well in an open plan design.
Not only do they enhance the natural light that flows into the space, but these tones create a very calm and peaceful space that looks organized and clean and thus that much bigger.
Also use lighting in the home to your advantage, illuminating the wide open spaces.
Another way to ensure your home looks spacious and bright, enhancing the open floor design, is to install skylights in the ceiling. This will allow sunlight to flow into the home throughout the day, making for a very attractive and appealing interior design.
Even in small areas like the bathroom, an open floor design can pack quite a punch.
In this design, we can see how the glass shower door subtly separates the shower from the rest of the room, but there is still a wonderful flow throughout this space, which makes it seem that much bigger.
Use white tiles throughout the bathroom space to keep the room connected too!
An open floor design also works incredibly well in a bedroom, giving this area enough space to breathe. You don't want to feel cramped and crowded in your own bed!
In this image, we can see how mirrors work in harmony with the open floor design, making the room seem that much bigger, while the flooring separates the different functionalities of the space rather than walls. This keeps the room looking very spacious and entrancing.
