A revamped home with added spaces

Many a times the inventiveness & originality of the architectural design simply wins us over, and all we want to do is to salute the architect who conceived it. Today you will be absolutely wowed by the creative caliber of the São Paulo based architects Cristiane Bergesch Arquitetura E Interiores, who not only remodeled but also added more spaces to the home. On homify 360, we are going to have a tour of this project that created a 600 ft² apartment by remodeling its 370 ft² predecessor!

Using up all the space lying in disuse, and incorporating it into the new reworked design, the expert professionals imparted the apartment a more comfy & fluid character with an additional bonus of a chic balcony. Not the larger dimensions but the manner of enhancement is what did the trick. Creativity is the buzzword here, along with a keen eye for detail, tasteful design and the vibrant hues adorning the apartment.

Curious? Let's go inside & feast our eyes on the colors of ingenious refinement… .