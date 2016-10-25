A revamped home with added spaces

Many a times the inventiveness & originality of the architectural design simply wins us over, and all we want to do is to salute the architect who conceived it. Today you will be absolutely wowed by the creative caliber of the São Paulo based architects Cristiane Bergesch Arquitetura E Interiores, who not only remodeled but also added more spaces to the home. On homify 360, we are going to have a tour of this project that created a 600 ft² apartment by remodeling its 370 ft² predecessor!
Using up all the space lying in disuse, and incorporating it into the new reworked design, the expert professionals imparted the apartment a more comfy & fluid character with an additional bonus of a chic balcony. Not the larger dimensions but the manner of enhancement is what did the trick. Creativity is the buzzword here, along with a keen eye for detail, tasteful design and the vibrant hues adorning the apartment.
Curious? Let's go inside & feast our eyes on the colors of ingenious refinement… .
In this well lit modern lounging area, inspiring creative details add a new dimension to the limited space. The usually unused space underneath the concrete staircase has been smartly employed to create a mini bar housing a simple glass shelf storing a cubical wooden wine rack & a mini freezer. The varicolored foot stools add an eye-catching contrast to the otherwise tranquil neutral scheme.
The wooden-paneled focus wall brings a great deal of warmth and also serves to conceal all the wires of the TV accessories. Such conveniently simple ideas aid in creating a clutter-free, neat & organised space. The white sideboard is a handy display-storage solution. Have you seen the elegant wall decor? The funky cushions jazz up the sober tonality of the couch.
The flight of stairs leads to the upper floor; the presence of two levels is a surprise feature in a home covering a mere 600 ft²
The snug little dining area is a vibrant space with the hues of cheerfulness. This novel addition was previously the terrace which barely saw any usage. To preserve the essence of an outdoor space here, the architect has added a glass ceiling that bathes the little space with ample natural light and oodles of charm. Just look at the décor! The balcony adjoining this dining room has now been given the novel functionality of a space for cookouts and for drying laundry.
For small spaces, the better option is to keep minimum possible furniture; and this one is no exception. However, colors have been lavishly employed and we are definitely not complaining! The bright renditions of master craftsmanship lend a unique touch of multicolored dynamism.
The smart design of the interior of this home has more than compensated for the space crunch. The serene touch of white takes the foreground and brilliantly complements the wooden accents that add welcome warmth and plenty of character to this kitchen.
Although a minimum number of overhead cabinets have been put in to avoid the perception of a smaller space; sufficient storage provision has been made to ensure a neat & tidy uncluttered look. White kitchen cabinets work well to maintain the fluid tranquility.
The cozy bedroom soaked in pastel glow scores big on modish snugness dispite of its small size. The lowered ceiling with molding allows the warm glow of the LED lights to spill over flooding the entire room with a mellow radiance. The restrained yet chic bedroom decor offers a subtle artistic suggestion.
A number of space-saving tricks have made the difference in this room as well, like the floating nightstands popping out of the headboard, sliding doors, etc. The closets have been outfitted with expansive mirrors offering a greater illusion of space and helping in a homogeneous distribution of light. Truly amazing!
The small bathroom has been done in a contemporary minimalist style that makes the best possible use of the available space. Almost completely decked up in a calming clear white, the narrow bathroom boasts of large mirrors on both sides – one overlooking the washbasin counter & the cabinets underneath and the larger second one, covering almost the entire wall, concealed by the sliding white door – offering an illusion of a more open space than it is & giving it greater depth. The dark wall housing the ground glass window provides a good contrast.
Opting for a sliding door rather than a conventional one is indeed a clever idea to gain additional space. Though low on space, the bathroom bears the opulent elegance that we normally relate with a spa.