An old barn that became a spectacular home!

We've shown you some pretty spectacular transformations before, but today's might just take the prize! We can't help but wonder what the architects brought in to lead the project thought, but one thing's for sure; they didn't run from a challenge! Taking a derelict and unusable barn, that looked to be on the brink of collapse, a team of professionals crafted a stunning, unique and covetable home that perfectly blends the heritage of the building with a starkly modern interior. Just wait until you see the master bedroom!
You'd be forgiven for assuming that this is a condemned building that absolutely could not be restored or saved, but someone took one look and saw potential for a luxury home like no other. Imagine having such vision!
From the outside, we can see the appeal of this building a lot more. Traditional wooden supports and rustic render really does have a naturally magnetic pull that makes us want to start picking out woollen sofa throws and wood-burning stoves!
While the walls might not be in any danger of collapse, the same can't be said for the original roof, which must have cause more than a little concern for the teams working here. The beams might be beautiful, but are they actually supporting anything?
Wow! That finish! It's a bold move to choose such an eye-catching color, but we can't deny that the rich red looks perfect on such a heritage building. With freshly painted woodwork too, the contrast between the black and red is amazing.
If you thought a red house might stand out too much, just look at this distance picture, which clearly shows how lovely it looks! Looking neither too bright or too drab, it stand proud in a mature garden, while also looking modest. What an enigma.
This one feature wall should give you a small hint as to how the rest of the interior is going to look. Are you ready to see more?
Neither too modern or too traditional, this living room straddles the line between the two with ease and grace. Antique sofas look great with a funky, modern wall and fireplace and the whole scene keeps us guessing.
If you were worried that the original features of the barn would be lost in the restoration, you needn't have panicked, as the rustic doorway here is utter perfection! What a way to nod to the original materials of the building and can we take a minute to appreciate that polished wooden floors please? WOW!
We did tell you that the bedroom was something to look out for! The way the wall has been given such a modern look, coupled with contemporary furniture, makes this such as stark sidestep from the age of the barn, but it really works. This space is almost a testament to the new life this building will enjoy, while the beams are all about the former existence.
With traditional and modern interior design styles in place in this barn, why not add in some pretty Scandinavian motifs too? You can't say that this barn hasn't proven its inherent adaptability, by being brought back from the brink, so a little fresh styling isn't out of place at all! This might be our favourite room, actually!
If you love looking at dramatic transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: The renovation of a forgotten apartment.