4 modern houses (with plans) that you will love

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Loading admin actions …

Most of the time we see a house finished but never really see the process behind such a complicated construction. Any mishap can later cause you and your home problems. To change any structural element will cost you time and money. So today we are looking at four plans of modern and contemporary homes. Shall we? 

1. Second story floor Plans

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Designed by architect group Mariangel Coghlan, the plans show us the first and second story plans. As you can see the plans and the 3D rendering has helped immensely with planning the living room, light fixtures and the outside space. 

Ground Floor

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

3D Rendering of plans

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Terrace
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Dining Room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Dining Room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

2. A Family home Plan

homify Pool Chipboard Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Based in Barcelona, Spain,  architects of Bravo Design has done a great plan for this family house.  It is a house that is divided  by two story, the ground floor destined for the social spaces of the home. The second story are for the bedrooms.  A simple boxy but well distributed design. Plenty of windows, a pool and a great balcony

The Result

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A Grand Apartment Plan

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Here we see this grand apartment design by Martins Lucena. We see a color coded plant that separates the living area in yellow, the bathrooms in orange and the outside space in a darker yellow. 

Open Plan

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern Dining Room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

As we can see from the plans but not necessarily from this picture, is that the dining room and living room are situated together, in an open plan. As we can see with the next photograph, the space is capable of a lot, if well used. A wall divide would take up space, this way the architects fitted an extra space, a sitting area that is very homey. 

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern Living Room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern Living Room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

4. A small apartment Plan

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Designed by architecture group AUNO50, we can clearly see the original state of the apartment, the left building plan in comparison with the one on the right. The proposal looks promising and well designed.  

3D rendering of the apartment

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Thanks to a good architectural plan we can see here the 3D rendering of what the space will look like, using color, texture and even furniture to fit the space. 

What did you think of this transformation? If you liked these ideas, you will definitely like this ideabook: 3D Makeover of an abandoned derelict home

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo Modern Kitchen
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
What did you think of these transformations? Tell us what you think of using 3D rendering for planning your next project! 

