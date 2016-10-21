4 modern houses (with plans) that you will love

Most of the time we see a house finished but never really see the process behind such a complicated construction. Any mishap can later cause you and your home problems. To change any structural element will cost you time and money. So today we are looking at four plans of modern and contemporary homes. Shall we?
Designed by architect group Mariangel Coghlan, the plans show us the first and second story plans. As you can see the plans and the 3D rendering has helped immensely with planning the living room, light fixtures and the outside space.
Based in Barcelona, Spain, architects of Bravo Design has done a great plan for this family house. It is a house that is divided by two story, the ground floor destined for the social spaces of the home. The second story are for the bedrooms. A simple boxy but well distributed design. Plenty of windows, a pool and a great balcony.
Here we see this grand apartment design by Martins Lucena. We see a color coded plant that separates the living area in yellow, the bathrooms in orange and the outside space in a darker yellow.
As we can see from the plans but not necessarily from this picture, is that the dining room and living room are situated together, in an open plan. As we can see with the next photograph, the space is capable of a lot, if well used. A wall divide would take up space, this way the architects fitted an extra space, a sitting area that is very homey.
Designed by architecture group AUNO50, we can clearly see the original state of the apartment, the left building plan in comparison with the one on the right. The proposal looks promising and well designed.
Thanks to a good architectural plan we can see here the 3D rendering of what the space will look like, using color, texture and even furniture to fit the space.
